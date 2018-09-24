Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
India's top 5 left-handed batsmen of all time in ODIs

Souvik Sengupta
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
367   //    24 Sep 2018, 23:39 IST

Yuvraj Singh and Sourav Ganguly of India celebrate victory

India has been a batting powerhouse in ODI cricket for the last few decades. The country has consistently produced some of the greatest ODI batsmen of all time: Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma to name a few.

Most of the batting records in ODIs belongs to the Indian batsmen. From the highest run-scorer to the scorer of the highest individual score in an ODI, it is the Indian players who top the all-time list.

Although most of the Indian batting greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid, and MS Dhoni are all right-handed batsmen, there have been some glorious exceptions also.

In this article, we will take a look at India's best five left-handed ODI batsmen of all time.

#5 Suresh Raina

Matches: 226, Runs: 5615, Highest Score: 116*, Average: 35.31, Centuries: 5

India v Zimbabwe - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup

In his long and illustrious ODI career, Suresh Raina has been a pillar for the Indian middle order in ODIs. Along with Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni, he formed one of the best Indian middle orders of all time. He has been a matchwinner for India in ODIs.

Raina always had the ability to bat according to the situation. He rotates the strike very well in the middle overs. In the death overs, he unleashes his big shots at will against any bowler in the world. He also has the ability to build big partnerships and chase down big scores.

However, his weakness against swing bowling was a big blot in his career. That is why he remained a good player, but couldn't become an excellent player.


Souvik Sengupta
ANALYST
Civil engineer by profession and an ardent sports enthusiast. Olympic sports like shooting, archery, table tennis hockey ,weightlifting, athletics, wrestling, gymnastics, badminton etc where the unsung heroes of India exist, is what I follow. Their success makes me proud and their stories is what I want to bring in front of all.
