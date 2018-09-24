India's top 5 left-handed batsmen of all time in ODIs

Souvik Sengupta FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 367 // 24 Sep 2018, 23:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

India has been a batting powerhouse in ODI cricket for the last few decades. The country has consistently produced some of the greatest ODI batsmen of all time: Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma to name a few.

Most of the batting records in ODIs belongs to the Indian batsmen. From the highest run-scorer to the scorer of the highest individual score in an ODI, it is the Indian players who top the all-time list.

Although most of the Indian batting greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid, and MS Dhoni are all right-handed batsmen, there have been some glorious exceptions also.

In this article, we will take a look at India's best five left-handed ODI batsmen of all time.

Matches: 226, Runs: 5615, Highest Score: 116*, Average: 35.31, Centuries: 5

In his long and illustrious ODI career, Suresh Raina has been a pillar for the Indian middle order in ODIs. Along with Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni, he formed one of the best Indian middle orders of all time. He has been a matchwinner for India in ODIs.

Raina always had the ability to bat according to the situation. He rotates the strike very well in the middle overs. In the death overs, he unleashes his big shots at will against any bowler in the world. He also has the ability to build big partnerships and chase down big scores.

However, his weakness against swing bowling was a big blot in his career. That is why he remained a good player, but couldn't become an excellent player.

1 / 5 NEXT