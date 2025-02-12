India's Top 5 ODI triumphs in Ahmedabad ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 3rd ODI

Team India will square off against England in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12. The Men in Blue have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

This will be India's last game before the 2025 Champions Trophy, which begins later this month. The home side are likely to test their bench strength in the final match of the series in Ahmedabad.

India have played 20 ODIs at the venue in the past, winning 11 of those. Rohit Sharma and company will look to better their record on this ground and whitewash England before embarking on their journey in the ICC event.

On that note, let's look at India's top five ODI triumphs in Ahmedabad ahead of the third ODI against England.

#1 India vs Pakistan - 2023

India vs Pakistan matches are always high-voltage games. But the presence of more than one lakh spectators at the Narendra Modi Stadium during the 2023 ODI World Cup made it an even bigger spectacle.

However, the contest between the two teams didn't live up to the hype. Batting first, Pakistan were bowled out for 191 runs, thanks to an all-round contribution from the Indian bowling unit. The Men in Blue didn't lose much sweat to chase down the target, crossing the line in just 30.3 overs.

Rohit Sharma gave the team a perfect start with a 63-ball 86-run knock before an unbeaten half-century from Shreyas Iyer guided the home side to a seven-wicket win.

#2 India vs Australia - 2011

The second quarter-final of the 2011 ODI World Cup saw India lock horns with reigning champions Australia in Ahmedabad. Electing to bat first, the Aussies powered to 260/6 in their 50 overs.

Skipper Ricky Ponting led Australia from the front, scoring a magnificent 104 off 118 deliveries. Brad Haddin (53) and David Hussey (38*) also chipped in with useful contributions. Left-arm spinner Yuvraj Singh was the pick of the bowlers, returning with 2/44 in 10 overs.

In reply, the Men in Blue got off to a good start, thanks to half-centuries from Sachin Tendulkar (53) and Gautam Gambhir (50). Although the Aussies pegged back with a few wickets, Yuvraj ensured the team crossed the line comfortably. The southpaw remained unbeaten on 57 as India won the match with five wickets and 14 balls to spare.

#3 India vs Sri Lanka - 2014

The two neighboring countries have produced some close encounters in 50-over cricket over the years. While the second ODI of the 2014 series ended in a comfortable victory for the home team, Sri Lanka made sure they gave their all to put India under pressure.

Batting first, skipper Angelo Matthews powered the visiting side to 274/8 in their regulation 50 overs. The right-hander remained unbeaten on 92 off 101 deliveries, including 10 boundaries and a six. Umesh Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Axar Patel picked up two wickets apiece.

While the total was enough to defend, Indian batters came all guns blazing to take the game away in the blink of an eye. After Shikhar Dhawan gave the home side a blazing start, Ambati Rayudu's unbeaten 121 powered the Men in Blue home with 33 balls to spare and six wickets in hand.

#4 India vs West Indies - 2022

The home side came into the fixture on the back of a six-wicket win and were riding high on confidence. Skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat first.

Riding on half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer (80) and Rishabh Pant (56), the Men in Blue posted 265 runs on a difficult wicket. Washington Sundar (33) and Deepak Chahar (38) also chipped in with useful contributions at the end.

The bowlers then came up with excellent performances to successfully defend the total. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna picked up three wickets each to bowl out the West Indies for 169 to secure a 96-run victory.

#5 India vs Australia - 1986

The first win at any venue is always special. India registered their maiden ODI win in Ahmedabad when Australia toured the country in 1986.

Indian skipper Kapil Dev won the toss and chose to bat first. However, the decision backfired as the home side lost half of their wickets for only 98 runs. But a late partnership between Ravi Shastri (53) and Madan Lal (30) propelled India to 193 runs.

While it looked like an easy run chase for the visitors, India delivered an inspired bowling performance to bowl them out for 141 to script a 52-run victory. Kapil Dev and Shastri scalped two wickets apiece, while four batters were run out.

