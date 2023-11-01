India's top 5 run-scorers vs Sri Lanka in the ODI World Cup ft. KL Rahul

Team India will look to continue their winning run when they square off against Sri Lanka in their seventh 2023 ODI World Cup fixture at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

The Men in Blue have been a roll in the tournament. The hosts began their campaign with a six-wicket win against five-time champions Australia before registering comfortable victories against Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand, and England.

India are currently at the top of the standings with 12 points, closely followed by South Africa, who have 10 points. Rohit Sharma and company will hope they continue their winning momentum against Sri Lanka.

Both teams have had contrasting fortunes in the ongoing World Cup. While India are currently unbeaten, the Lankans are eighth in the points table with just two wins from six matches.

However, both these teams produced exciting contests whenever they have played against each other in ODI World Cups. The 2011 World Cup final at the Wankhede Stadium is still etched in the memory of the Indian fans.

Their head-to-head also stands at 4-4 out of nine meetings, with one match ending in no result. Thus, it is quite evident that the games have been well-contested, with players from both camps producing stellar performances.

On that note, let's take a look at the five Indian highest run-scorers against Sri Lanka in ODI World Cups.

#5 KL Rahul - 111 runs

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter has played against Sri Lanka only once in the ODI World Cup. KL Rahul gave a good account of himself in that game at Leeds.

Rahul scored 111 runs from 118 balls, a knock laced with 11 boundaries and one six as the Men in Blue successfully chased 265 runs with almost six overs to spare. The right-handed batter opened the innings alongside Rohit Sharma and forged an 189-run stand to set up the run chase for the team.

Rahul will look to add more to his tally when the two teams lock horns on Thursday.

#4 Virender Sehwag - 114 runs

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag occupies the fourth spot in the standings with 114 runs, just three more than Rahul. He averaged 38 against the Lankans in the ODI World Cup and had a strike rate of 91.93, with the highest score of 66.

Sehwag played three matches against the Lankan Lions, with the final game being the 2011 World Cup final in Mumbai.

Sehwag bagged a duck in the final but it didn't hurt the team as Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni powered the team to their second ODI World Cup title.

#3 Rahul Dravid - 223 runs

Rahul Dravid has played thrice against Sri Lanka in the 50-over World Cups. He played his first World Cup game against the Lankans in 1999, while his last meeting came in 2007.

Dravid amassed 223 runs in three matches at an average of 111.50 and a strike rate of 100, including one fifty and a century. The current Indian head coach smashed 145 in his first World Cup game against Sri Lanka at Taunton.

He forged a 318-run partnership with Sourav Ganguly to propel the Men in Blue to 373/6 in 50 overs. In response, Robin Singh picked up a fifer to bowl out the Lankans for 216 runs.

#2 Sourav Ganguly - 238 runs

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly's 183 against Sri Lanka at Taunton in the 1999 World Cup is one of the best ODI knocks by Indian batters in ICC events. The southpaw enthralled fans with his class and style, hitting 17 boundaries and seven gigantic sixes.

Overall, Ganguly has faced Sri Lanka thrice in World Cups, accumulating 238 runs at an average of 79.33 and a strike rate of 101.70.

He is the second-highest run-scorer among Indians against Sri Lanka with 15 runs more than Dravid.

#1 Sachin Tendulkar - 319 runs

Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar occupies the top spot for most runs by Indian batters against Sri Lanka in World Cups. The Mumbai-born cricketer amassed 319 runs from six games at an average of 53.16 and a strike rate of 87.39, including two half-centuries and one hundred.

Tendulkar smacked a breathtaking run-a-ball 137 against Sri Lanka, including eight boundaries and five sixes, in the 1996 World Cup at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi. Riding on his hundred, India posted 271 in 50 overs. However, it wasn't enough as Sanath Jayasuriya's 79 propelled the Lankans home in 48.3 overs.

Tendulkar also scored a valiant half-century in the semi-finals of that edition. However, it didn't help either as they were bundled out for 120 while chasing 252 runs.