Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India's top 5 victories at Lord's across formats

Kushagra Agarwal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
300   //    02 Aug 2018, 13:10 IST

Ganguly with trophy
Ganguly with trophy

The picture that flashes in our minds on coming across the name Lord's is one of pure serenity. Often referred to as the Mecca of Cricket, Lord's Cricket Ground perfectly typifies the title of being the home to the gentlemen's game.

The beautiful sporting facility in London named after it's founder Thomas Lord's has distinct characteristics that make it stand apart from all other cricket grounds in the world. The old Pavilion built in the Victorian era, the modern Media Centre, the Long Room housed by the Pavilion, honour boards and the continuous sloping nature of the playing field are all such distinctive traits of the 204 year old sporting facility.

Playing cricket at Lord's in itself is a dream come true for so many cricketers, and performing well for their nation and getting recognised over there becomes all the more special. This article encapsulates India's top 5 victories achieved at the iconic stadium.

#1 India v West Indies, 25th June 1983

When Indian cricket changed forever
When Indian cricket changed forever

Arguably the most famous match hosted by Lord's, the Final of the 1983 Prudential World Cup lived up to it's billing. Two time defending champions West Indies looked all set to extend their domination on world cricket with a third consecutive title, but Kapil's Devils had other ideas.

Starting off the tournament as sheer underdogs, the Indian team outplayed their opponents to prove to be the dark horses and also ended up putting their hands on the silverware.

Put into bat by Clive Lloyd, the Indians could not even play out their full quota of 60 overs as the ace quartet of Malcolm Marshall, Joel Garner, Michael Holding and Andy Roberts accounted for 8 of them. Opener K Srikkanth top scored with 38 while Mohinder Amarnath (26) and Sandeep Patil (27) chipped in with valuable contributions.

Set a modest 184 to defend their title, the Carribean team looked well on course at 50/1 with Viv Richards and Desmond Haynes milking the Indian bowling. However, a turn of events enabled by sharp bowling, excellent fielding (who can forget Kapil Dev backtracking to pouch an important catch to dismiss Vivian Richards) and poor shot selection from the Windies meant that the underdogs had scripted a fairytale.

Madan Lal (3-31) and the magical spell of Man of the Match Amarnath (3-12) were the wreckers-in-chief as India went on to win the match by 43 runs.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Sourav Ganguly Kapil Dev Moments that changed cricket forever Lord's Cricket Ground India vs England Cricket Stats | All Time Cricket Records
Kushagra Agarwal
ANALYST
.
5 instances where underdogs took over in style
RELATED STORY
Top 5 finishers in world cricket at present
RELATED STORY
Indian Cricket- A tale of two teams 
RELATED STORY
The 5 Best Coaches the Indian Cricket team has ever had
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why MS Dhoni holds the key in 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Top 5 ODI All-Rounders in the world
RELATED STORY
One year before World Cup 2019: The strongest ODI XI 
RELATED STORY
10 players India have tried at No. 4 since World Cup 2015
RELATED STORY
5 Cricket World Cup facts that you may not know
RELATED STORY
4 lethal opening batting combinations at the 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us