India squad for T20 World Cup: Full list of Indian players for T20 World Cup 2021

Team India will start as one of the favorites for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The tournament got underway last Sunday with Round 1 matches. The Indian cricket team will play their first match against arch-rivals Pakistan this Sunday in Dubai.

The BCCI announced a star-studded Indian squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 last month. Quite a few big names like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya are part of this squad.

Former T20 World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni has joined the squad as a mentor. Here's a look at the complete list of players who will play for India in ICC T20 World Cup 2021:

Indian team for ICC T20 World Cup 2021:

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Suryakumar Yadav.

List of changes made to India's ICC T20 World Cup 2021 squad

Shardul Thakur was a last-minute addition to the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2021

BCCI made only a single change to the original Indian squad announced for the T20 World Cup 2021. The selectors moved Axar Patel to the list of reserves and added Shardul Thakur to the main team.

Patel will be a part of the reserves for India along with Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar. The Indian cricket team beat England comfortably in their first warm-up match played last night in Dubai.

The Virat Kohli-led outfit will be in action tomorrow as they lock horns with Australia in an afternoon warm-up match.

