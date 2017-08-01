Virat Kohli's team has already done what many have not been able to do, says Ravi Shastri

The head coach also believes that the current crop can do wonders in the future.

The march has just started

What’s the story?

Newly appointed coach for the Indian team Ravi Shastri has started his new innings with the best possible result as his wards shrugged aside Sri Lanka in the first Test match at Galle.

Ahead of the second Test, Shastri beamed with confidence and had some huge words of praise for the current squad.

According to the coach, Virat Kohli's men have already achieved more than several other players whose careers lasted for more than 20 years.

"This Indian team has been with each other for two years and they are much more experienced now. They have already done things that a lot of other Indian teams and a lot of big names couldn't do in their careers, for example, winning a series here in Sri Lanka (in 2015)," Shastri said during a presser before the second Test match.

The details

Shastri also said that the current team has already tasted success overseas, a feat which has not been achieved by very many teams in the past and this is why he can foresee a bright future for them.

He also spoke about the atmosphere in the dressing room in his second stint and said that he did not feel any difference as he already knew all the players and everything else felt quite similar to his previous tenure.

The head coach who was always the favourite of captain Virat Kohli, returned the favour when he said that the brash young Kohli has now transformed into a more level headed individual and that he can see a significant change in the way he captains the side now as compared to his first Test match back in Adelaide.

Apart from this, he also reiterated the point that the players do not actually need any coaching with respect to their games, but his job is more to keep them tuned at all times so that they can out and express themselves to the best of their ability.

In case you didn’t know...

India won the first match against Sri Lanka by a whopping margin of 304 runs and the coach will be chuffed since the team ticked practically all the boxes in the match.

Shastri was given the job after 1 month of constant confusion ever since Anil Kumble decided to step down owing to an 'untenable' relationship with the captain.

What's next?

Ravi Shastri has never minced any words while speaking and this press conference was just the way he puts forward his opinions.

India now take on Sri Lanka in the second Test match in Colombo on August 3 and both Kohli and Shastri would want the team to continue their ruthless approach.

Author's Take

Amidst a lot of negativity and confusion, this Indian team flew across to Sri Lanka under Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli and they have started in the perfect way.

For the public opinion to change and to assume a positive tune, the Indian team will have to continue their dominance on the playing field.

Shastri is right when he says that he did not have to adjust as he was there when this team was finding their feet and now when the core nucleus of the team is intact, he would ideally want them to take the next step forward with a lot of decisiveness.