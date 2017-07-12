Scientific Astrologer says India will have successful overseas tours under Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri was recently appointed the coach of the Indian cricket team.

A quick glance at Ravi Shastri’s horoscope without considering other factors like competition and team composition, yields a positive outlook for Team India.

Shastri was born with the most powerful planet in the universe, Pluto, in its exaltation point in his third house. The third house indicates the ‘hands’ and the ‘tongue’ in astrology. Didn’t he excel in both these departments? He was a decent batsman and a good spinner. And a damn good commentator later on.

That brings us to his latest assignment involving his tongue; that of a coach.

His excelling in this job depends on the planets impacting him in the next three years. Planet-X (2007 RH283), a very powerful centaur, would be transiting his twelfth house of ‘foreign lands’ in the next two years when Ravi would be handling the reins of the national team.

That is good news for Indian cricket as Team India are set to travel heavily in the next two years.

Kidambi Srikanth too has the same ascendant as Shastri and he has been on a winning spree abroad due to exactly the same reasons.

India tour Sri Lanka, South Africa, England, Australia and New Zealand in this period. To top it all off, the period would end with Shastri holding the fort when India travel to England for the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Can Shastri mastermind India to victory at the 2019 World Cup?

Shastri’s horoscope does augur well for Team India. They will have a shot at the World Cup, provided there is a good team that is selected under Kohli. If some of the dead wood that is weighing in heavily and impacting the astrological balance of the Indian squad is removed, Shastri and Kohli can lead India to a historic World Cup victory. The ifs and the buts are applicable for sure.

The good thing is that, if not the World Cup, we can at least expect some historic overseas wins under Shastri in the next couple of years.