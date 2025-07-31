India's Test record at The Oval: Top 5 stats to know about

Team India will take on England at The Oval in the fifth and final Test of the series starting Thursday, July 31. While the hosts are currently 2-1 up in the series, India could have had the lead had they capitalized on phases when they were in ascendancy. Having said that, the current scoreline aptly reflects the fact that England are ahead in the contest because they have won the big moments.

For India, they cannot win the Test series, but they can still level it by winning the last Test at The Oval. The visitors would be buoyed by their performance in the Manchester Test. After three days, they seemed down and out. But India's batters dug deep on the last two days to ensure a draw and keep the series alive.

If we talk about India's record at The Oval, they have played 15 matches at the venue, winning two (including their first-ever Test win in England in 1971) and losing six, while seven matches have ended in a draw. Ahead of the fifth Test of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, we take a look stats pertaining to India's performance in red-ball cricket at the venue.

#1 Two Indian batters have scored Test double hundreds at The Oval

In the 15 Test matches that India have played at The Oval, two double hundreds have been registered by the visiting side. Little Master Sunil Gavaskar scored 221 off 443 balls in the fourth innings of the 1979 Test. Gavaskar hit 21 fours in his knock as India finished with 429-8 in a chase of 438.

Rahul Dravid scored 217 off 468 balls at The Oval in the high-scoring 2002 Test. He occupied the crease for 629 minutes and hit 28 fours in a drawn Test. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri missed out on a double ton at the venue by 13 runs. He was dismissed for 187 by Devon Malcolm in the 1990 Test.

#2 Team India have registered two 200-plus partnerships at The Oval

India have registered two partnerships of 200-plus at The Oval in Test matches. The highest partnership for an Indian pair at the venue is 213, which was registered between Gavaskar and Chetan Chauhan for the first wicket in 1979. While Chauhan was dismissed for 80, Gavaskar went on to make 221.

Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul added 204 for the sixth wicket at The Oval in 2018. In the fourth innings, India were set a target of 464 runs. Rahul ended up scored 149 runs, while Pant was dismissed for 114 runs. India were bowled out for 345 in 94.3 overs as they went down fighting in the contest.

#3 Four Indian batters have registered three 50-plus scores at The Oval

Four Indian players have registered three fifty-plus scores at The Oval in Test matches. Dravid has two hundreds and one half-century at the venue. He hit 217 in 2002 and 146* in 2011. In the 2007 Test, he contributed 55.

Sachin Tendulkar hit a half-century each across three tours to England at The Oval. He hit 54 in 2002, 82 in 2007 and 91 in 2011. All-rounder Shardul Thakur is a surprise name on the list. He scored 57 & 60 in the 2021 Test at The Oval. In the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, he contributed 51.

Indian batting legend Gundappa Viswanath also registered three fifty-plus scores in Test matches at The Oval. He scored 62 in 1979, and 56 & 75* in 1982.

#4 Ravindra Jadeja is India's leading wicket-taker in Tests at The Oval

Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja holds the record for having claimed most wickets by an Indian in Tests at The Oval. In three matches, he has picked up 15 wickets at an average of 30.53. His best of 4-79 came in the 2018 Test. The left-arm spinner also claimed 3-58 against Australia in the 2023 WTC final.

#5 Only one Indian bowler has taken eight wickets in a Test at The Oval

No Indian bowler has registered a 10-wicket match haul at The Oval. The best match figures by an Indian bowler at the venue were registered by leg-spin legend Bhagwath Chandrasekhar, who claimed 8-114 at The Oval in the historic 1971 win.

Chandrasekhar picked up 2-76 in the first innings of the Test match. In the second innings, he ran through the opposition’s batting line-up with sensational figures of 6-38 from 18.1 overs as England were bowled out for 101. Chasing a target of 174, India got home by four wickets to register their first Test win in England.

