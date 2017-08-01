India to play 23 International matches from September 2017 to December 2017

We could also see two new stadiums in Kerala and Assam during India's home season

3 matches in four months will take a huge toll on the playersWhat's the story?

Ahead of the BCCI’s Tours and Fixtures Committee meeting in Kolkata later today, it has been revealed that India will be playing 23 International matches from September 2017 to December 2017.

Adding to this, the fans could witness two new venues where Test matches will be played. Barsapara in Assam and Greenfield International Stadium in Trivandrum are in contention to host the Test matches after both the venues have got Test status by the ICC.

"There are 23 International matches at home. Three Tests, 11 ODIs and nine T20 Internationals. Each and every venue in India will be covered. Barsapara in Assam and Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram have got Test status. Both are vying for Test matches. Most of the bigger centres want either a T20 International or ODIs,” a BCCI official told PTI.

In case you didn't know...

Indian team is currently in Sri Lanka to play three Tests, five ODIs and three T20Is. After the end of this series, Virat Kohli and co. will get a brief break and according to Future Tour Program, India will host Australia in October-November before touring South Africa later this year.

It was revealed that Sri Lanka might have a full tour to India later this year that have an impact on India's tour to the rainbow nation.

Details

According to a top BCCI office-bearer, Australia will tour India for the limited-overs leg and will play in five ODIs and three T20 Internationals from September end to mid of October.

After the series against the Aussies, their trans-Tasmanian rivals New Zealand are expected tour India from late October to the first week of November to take part in three ODIs and as many T20Is.

The home season will end in December with India's South Asian rivals Sri Lanka flying across the Indian Ocean to play in three Tests, three ODIs and three T20 Internationals before Kohli's men fly down to South Africa.

What's next?

After winning the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, Kohli will look to seal the three-match Test series by winning the second Test that starts in SSC, Colombo on August 3.

Author's Take

With India set to play 23 matches from September 2017 to December 2017, the Indian fans are set to have a treat. At the same time, playing these many matches in a short period of time will take a toll on the players.

With India scheduled to take on South Africa, it won't be a surprise if all the Test regulars are rested for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka.