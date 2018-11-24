Australia vs India 2018: Weather in Sydney and India's chances in the final T20I

Australia v India - T20

Indian team is in Sydney with the enormous pressure of a must-win game to level the series due to the match abandoned in Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, 23rd November 2018. Australia has an unassailable lead in the series winning the first game by four runs(DLS).

India fell short of the target chasing 174 runs (revised target as per DLS) in 17 overs. Marcus Stoinis bowled a couple of excellent overs to give Australia the first T20 win of the summer. Finch will have high hopes of repeating the performance and clinch a series win at SCG.

India will play the third and final T20 game in Sydney Cricket Ground and hope the weather doesn't play a spoilsport on Sunday. Incidentally, a dust storm hit Sydney on Thursday and heavy wind flowing across the city over the last couple of days. The weather forecast is partly cloudy for Sunday and no rain expected during the match time.

India has done a great job with the ball on freezing evening at MCG. However, the intermittent rain didn't allow the second half of the game. India may retain the same squad for the match in SCG and will be keen to level the series with a win.

Khaleel Ahmed and Krunal Pandya who were expensive at Gabba made an excellent comeback in Melbourne. The duo accounted for crucial wickets to restrict Australia to a below-par score. Kohli may expect them to continue the momentum in the final match as well.

Dhawan and Karthik scored runs in the first game. India will expect Rohit, Kohli and KL Rahul to score big runs which will boost their chances of a win in SCG. Rishabh Pant will have another opportunity to play a sensible T20 innings in the middle order.

Both the teams and fans will expect that there will be no rain on Sunday evening at SCG. Australia have an opportunity to win the series 2-0 against India and move on to the test series.