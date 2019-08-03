×
West Indies vs India 2019: 5 youngsters to watch out for

Anderson Edward
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
88   //    03 Aug 2019, 14:57 IST

Rishabh Pant will have a huge role to play
Rishabh Pant will have a huge role to play

Post all the World Cup action, India will tour West Indies for a series comprising 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and, 2 Test matches. A series win for the Men in Blue would give them optimism as they head forward in their preparation for the World T20 in October next year.

West Indies, on the other hand, need the series win since they had a dismal World Cup campaign and coming into the series with the tag of World T20 defending champions, defeating a top team like India would be a huge morale booster for them.

This post World Cup season will be very interesting as it serves as the start of a major rebuilding process for each team. A number of young players will certainly look to build on the opportunity given to them, in order to cement their place in the senior side in the next few years.

There are quite a number of youngsters to watch out for in India’s tour of the West Indies 2019. These players would love to give their best and prove themselves as potential match winners.

Here is a look at five players who will be keen to make an impact.

#5 Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer
Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer was the highest ODI run-getter for West Indies when they toured India in 2018. In that series, Hetmyer scored 259 ODI runs, including a century. The matured batting he exhibited earned him an IPL contract with the Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL 2019.

Certainly, if Hetmyer can perform well in the unfamiliar Indian conditions, then there is nothing stopping him at home. The 22-year-old has solid records in both the domestic and franchise cricket and was the captain of the West Indies U19 team which won the 2016 U19 World Cup.

The southpaw has both the leadership and batting skills to light up the tournament. The 2019 World Cup didn’t go too well for Hetmyer as a batsman and so he will be hungry to put forth a major statement against India to make up for that mediocre campaign.

West Indies vs India 2019 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rishabh Pant Shimron Hetmyer
