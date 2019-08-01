India tour of West Indies 2019: Live streaming and telecast details, fixtures, squads and tickets

West Indies will host India in a full series comprising of 3 ODI, 3 T20I and 2 Tests.

India are scheduled to visit the Caribbean shores for a month-long series comprising of 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 2 Tests in August 2019. As per schedule, the first two T20I matches will be played in Florida (USA). The Test series results will count towards ICC World Test Championship.

After the conclusion on the Cricket World Cup 2019, the selectors have clearly mentioned their desire to test the young pedigree ahead of the T20 World Cup 2020. So players like Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer might make their way into the T20 and ODI XIs.

While keeping the World Test Championship in mind skipper Kohli is unlikely to make much changes in the most respected format of the game and the youngsters like Rishabh Pant, Hanuma Vihari might find it difficult to make a cut into the final XI.

The Windies have named Sunil Narine and Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine in the T20I set-up while Andre Russel has been dropped from ODI squad after his struggles during the World Cup.

Tickets and Pricing

The West Indies board has divided the tickets pricing in three categories; Limited overs fixtures in USA, Limited over fixtures in Caribbean Islands and Test (WTC) fixtures.

As per the official release, the fans who wish to catch the action in Florida might have to loosen their pockets with the tickets ranged between $65 to $450. While those who wish to witness the limited over fixtures in the Caribbean shores can buy tickets ranging between $10 and $24 per match.

The Test cricket lovers can choose between two options; per day tickets or full match tickets. The per day tickets have been priced at $10 (Mound) and $20 (Stands), while season pack can be obtained by spending $35 (Mound) and $70 (Stands).

How to buy?: Those who wish to purchase the tickets offline can purchase them at respective match venues. While the others can book online by visiting the West Indies Cricket Board Board website “windiescricket.com” and “zoonga.com".

Broadcast and Live Streaming

Sony Pictures Sports Network reserves the official TV rights for India vs West Indies games. As per their TV schedule release, the broadcaster has dedicated four TV screens for its telecast in India. The matches will be telecasted with English commentary on Sony Ten 1 & Sony Ten 1 HD. While Hindi commentary will be available on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD. While the Cricket lovers residing in the Caribbean Islands can catch the live action on ESPN as well as on SPN-Sports OTT platform SonyLiv.

The other networks broadcasting the live feed across the globe are:

Australia: Fox Sports

Singapore: Astro Cricket HD (838)

USA: Willow TV

South Africa: Super Sports 5

Sri Lanka: Sony Ten 1 & Sony Liv

England: Sky Sports Cricket Red Button & Sky Sports App

Canada: CBN Cricket

India tour of West Indies 2019 schedule

1st T20I: 3rd August 2019 (Saturday)

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park, Lauderhill

Time: 10:30 AM (Florida) & 08:00 PM (IST)

2nd T20I: 4th August 2019 (Sunday)

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park, Lauderhill

Time: 10:30 AM (Florida) & 08:00 PM (IST)

3rd T20I: 6th August 2019 (Tuesday)

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Time: 10:30 AM (Guyana) & 08:00 PM (IST)

1st ODI: 8th August 2019 (Thursday)

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Time: 09:30 AM (Guyana) & 07:00 PM (IST)

2nd ODI: 11th August 2019 (Sunday)

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

Time: 09:30 AM (Trinidad) & 07:00 PM (IST)

3rd ODI: 14th August 2019 (Thursday)

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

Time: 09:30 AM (Trinidad) & 07:00 PM (IST)

1st Test: 22-26 August 2019 (Thursday-Monday)

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

Time: 09:30 AM (Antigua) & 07:00 PM (IST)

2nd Test: 30th August to 3rd September 2019 (Friday-Tuesday)

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston

Time: 09:30 AM (Jamaica) & 08:00 PM (IST)

Squads

West Indies (T20I): Carlos Brathwaite (C), Nicholas Pooran (WK), Anthony Bramble (WK), John Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Sunil Narine, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell and Oshane Thomas.

India (T20I): Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Rishabh Pant (WK), Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, K. L. Rahul, Navdeep Saini and Washington Sundar.

West Indies (ODI): Jason Holder (C), Shai Hope (WK), Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach and Oshane Thomas.

India (ODI): Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC) Rishabh Pant (WK), Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, K. L. Rahul, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav.

India (Test): Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, K. L. Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Kuldeep Yadav and Umesh Yadav.