India tour of West Indies: Full schedule, Squads, When and where to watch, Telecast and streaming details

Aryan Surana FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 102 // 24 Jul 2019, 13:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

India vs West Indies

The Indian cricket team is scheduled to travel to the Carribean to play a full tour comprising of two Tests, three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 International matches against West Indies. The tour is set to kickstart on the 3rd of August, 2019.

Notably, the two Tests will mark the commencement of the new ICC World Test Championship, intended to become the premier competition of the longer format.

Noteworthy to mention, the first two Twenty20 Internationals of the three will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park, Lauderhill, Florida in the United States.

Full Schedule

Tour match

Three-day match, TBC vs India, 17–19 August 2019, Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

T20I Series

1) Ind VS WI, 3 August 2019, 8:00 PM IST, Central Broward Regional Park, Lauderhill, Florida

2) Ind VS WI, 4 August 2019, 8:00 PM IST, Central Broward Regional Park, Lauderhill, Florida

3) Ind VS WI, 6 August 2019, 8:00 PM IST, Providence Stadium, Guyana

ODI Series

1) Ind VS WI, 8 August 2019, 7:00 PM IST, Providence Stadium, Guyana

Advertisement

2) Ind VS WI, 11 August 2019, 7:00 PM IST, Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain

3) Ind VS WI, 14 August 2019, 7:00 PM IST, Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain

Test Series

1) Ind VS WI, 22-26 August 2019, 7:00 PM IST, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

2) Ind VS WI, 30 August- 3 September 2019, 8:00 PM IST, Sabina Park, Kingston

Squads

T20Is:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: (Squad for the first two T20Is) John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Andre Russell, Khary Pierre.

ODIs

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini

West Indies: To be announced

Tests

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (WK) Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav

West Indies: To be announced

Where to watch

Sony Six and Sony ESPN to broadcast live coverage of India v West Indies series. Matches can also be streamed live in the Indian subcontinent on SonyLiv digital platform (Website, App).

DD National (DD1) and DD Sports will also broadcast India v West Indies ODI and T20I series live coverage in India.

South Africa- SuperSport

US- Willow TV, SkySports