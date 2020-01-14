India v Australia 2020: Visitors annihilate Men in Blue to pick up record 10-wicket victory

Aaron Finch and David Warner put up a record stand

Brief scores: Australia 258-0 from 37.4 overs (Warner 128*, Finch 110*, Jadeja 0-41) beat India 255-10 from 49.1 overs (Dhawan 74, Rahul 47, Starc 3-56) by 10 wickets.

Australia registered a massive 10-wicket win over India in the first ODI of the three-match series as led by centuries from the opening duo of David Warner and Aaron Finch, the visitors overhauled the 256-run target in just 37.4 overs.

In the process, Australia registered their first-ever 10-wicket win over India, with their previous best win coming back in October 2007, when they picked up a nine-wicket win over the hosts at Vadodara.

Set a 256-run target on a good pitch at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the Australian openers made a bright start and put up 84/0 at the end of the first 10 overs, prompting Indian skipper Virat Kohli to introduce the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja into the attack.

However, the move to turn towards the spinners - and throw the ball to Jasprit Bumrah in the middle overs - did not work for Kohli as both Warner and Finch went about the chase with only minor hiccups, including a couple of close LBW and caught behind decisions that went the hosts' way.

With the pitch hardly spitting any demons and the opening duo playing out the new ball, Australia were always in the driver's seat throughout the chase, with Warner (88 balls) and Finch (108 balls) bringing up their respective centuries in quick time.

In the end, Warner and Finch closed out a comfortable win from just 37.4 overs, helping Australia to take an important 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

Earlier, a half-century from Shikhar Dhawan (74) and handy contributions from KL Rahul (47), Rishabh Pant (28), and Ravindra Jadeja (25) took India to a respectable total of 255/10 from 49.1 overs.