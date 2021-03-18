India v England Prediction: Who will win the 4th T20I?

The fourth and penultimate T20I against England could be a do-or-die battle for Team India. Trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, the hosts are in a spot of bother with concerns over a settled playing XI.

Although Virat Kohli's return to form has been a big positive for the team, the side's other batsmen have continued to struggle. Team India's batting has been wobbly throughout the series, so much so that even a 77-run inning from Kohli failed to help them cross the 160-mark in the 3rd T20I at Ahmedabad.

As has been the norm so far - the toss could once again be the deciding factor in who wins the penultimate game between the two top-ranked T20I teams in the world.

Team India continue to struggle with their top-order

KL Rahul at a net session

Team India’s top-order batsmen haven't found an answer to England's pace attack. With Mark Wood and Jofra Archer both constantly bowling at 150kmph, the Indian top-order has struggled to get bat on ball on most occasions.

As India continue their struggle to find a perfect opening pair, it will be hard for Kohli to justify KL Rahul's inclusion in the playing XI for the penultimate T20I after a string of poor performances. Even though the skipper and batting coach Vikram Rathour have backed Rahul for the opening slot, it may be wise to bring in the young and fearless Ishan Kishan to open the innings for the Men in Blue.

It would seem hard on Suryakumar Yadav but once Rohit came back it was going to be tough. I expect him to get a game sometime in the next two matches though — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 16, 2021

As the Indian management looks to strengthen the team's bench going into the T20 World Cup, bringing back Suryakumar Yadav into the XI could be another option. The Mumbai Indians star has been in fine form as of late, and it would be fair to give him a chance in at least one of the two remaining contests.

India's bowling may be good, but it is still far from perfect

The Indian bowlers did a fine job of restricting England's batsmen in the second T20I, but a closer look at the match figures shows that Yuzvendra Chahal has not been at his best in the last three T20Is.

England have faced quite a few problems tackling leg-spinners in the past, hence giving Axar Patel another try may not be a bad idea for Team India. Navdeep Saini could also be slotted into the playing XI, replacing Shardul Thakur, for the extra pace he can generate on the Ahmedabad track.

The England camp looks relatively settled

England's batting order looks to be in fine touch

England have been in top form throughout the series so far, with their top-order and bowling unit firing on all cylinders. Mark Wood returned to the squad in the third T20I, and performed exceptionally well when paired with Jofra Archer. Fans can expect the two pacemen to lead the English bowling attack in the 4th T20I as well.

Jos Buttler being amongst runs is also a major matter of concern for Team India as he has the potential to demolish any bowling attack on his day. Jonny Bairstow, who had a horrid run in the two Tests he played in the recently concluded series, scored a morale-boosting 40 on Tuesday.

England now look to Dawid Malan - who has been in good touch - to convert his good starts into large scores for the team.

India v England: Fourth T20I - Match Prediction

Be it red soil or black, the Ahmedabad pitch has been difficult to bat on, particularly in the first innings. The decision to chase might continue to be the preferred option for the captain who wins the toss.

Irrespective of the outcome of the T20I series, the two defeats have shown that Team India's current combination is far from ideal. It’s now up to the think-tank, Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri to introduce changes in the playing XI to stop Eoin Morgan's side from winning the series comfortably, going into the T20I world cup.

Expect another cracker of a contest between the two teams on Thursday. Team India's ability to comeback is famous, and one can expect the Men in Blue to roar back to level the series 2-2 against England.

Prediction: India to win a close contest

