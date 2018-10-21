×
India vs West Indies 2018: Statistical Preview ahead of the ODI series

Venkat Kiran (Vk27)
ANALYST
Preview
12   //    21 Oct 2018, 10:27 IST

* India v WI ODI Stats
* India v WI ODI Stats

West Indies face an uphill task as they are gearing up for the ODI series against firm favourites India. After a disastrous Test series, Windies hopes for a turnaround in their fortunes. But the visitors' recent record in 50-over format is not at all look promising. Since World Cup 2015, their win% of 28.89% is only ahead of Papua New Guinea among all the 18 teams played in this period.

Windies last ODI series win was against Bangladesh at home. They won 3-0. Their last ODI series win against a higher ranked side was against New Zealand in 2012 where they won the five-match series 4-1. It will be a tough ask for the young West Indies team against a strong Indian outfit.

On the other hand, Team India are on a roll in ODI cricket. Since 2015 WC, they had the second-best win% record, just behind England. Until their series loss in England, Team India had won nine consecutive bilateral series. After their successful Asia Cup campaign, India will look to ensure that all the bases are covered with just 18 more ODIs to go ahead of the 2019 World Cup in England.

ALSO READ - ICC announced new qualification pathway for Men's CWC 2023 in India

Head - To - Head Record :

Total ODIs played - 121 || India won - 56 || West Indies won - 61 || No Result - 3 || Tie - 1

Here are some fascinating stats between India & West Indies in ODIs :

--> 12 - No. of years since Windies last bilateral ODI series win against India. Their last ODI series win against India came at home in 2006. Since then, they have lost all the 7 ODI series they played against India.

--> 2002 - WI last ODI series win in India was way back in 2002. In all the four attempts they failed to emulate the 2002 results.

--> Sachin Tendulkar is the leading run-scorer in ODIs between India & WI with 1573 runs at 52.50

--> Courtney Walsh is the leading wicket-taker in ODIs between these two sides with 44 wickets in 38 ODI's.

Approaching Milestones :

--> 221 - Runs required by Virat Kohli to reach 10,000 runs in ODI cricket. If he gets there, he'll be the quickest to the feat eclipsing Sachin's 259 innings record.

--> 39 - Rohit & Dhawan needs 39 runs to become the second most successful opening pair for India. Currently, Sachin-Ganguly & Sachin-Sehwag's pairs are leading the charts.

--> 187 - Virat Kohli is 187 runs away from becoming the most prolific Indian batsman against Windies in ODIs.

--> 93 & 53 - 93 Runs needed by Marlon Samuels to complete 1000 runs against India in India. He also needs 53 runs to complete 2000 runs in Asia.

--> 200 - Marlon Samuels will become the 8th WI player to feature in 200 ODIs.

--> 42 - Virat Kohli is just 42 runs away to complete 2000 runs in international cricket in 2018. He already had 2000+ runs in 2016 & 2017.

