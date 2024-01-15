India vs Afghanistan 2024 Highlights: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in 2nd T20I ft. Virat Kohli

India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20I series against Afghanistan on Sunday with a six-wicket win in Indore. The hosts put up yet another dominating performance and the Afghans had no answers to the opposition's batting might.

Great bowling from Axar Patel and others ensured the hosts had to chase just 173 runs to win on a batting paradise. Yashasvi Jaiswal (68 off 34) and Shivam Dube (63* off 32) ensured that their team clinched the game comfortably and the series with one game left to be played.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the game that grabbed the attention of fans on social media.

#3 Comedy of run-outs

The run-outs at the end of Afghanistan's innings summed up their batting displays throughout the series so far. Just when they looked good for a big partnership, they lost wickets and the innings ended with two avoidable run-outs.

What could have been the final delivery of Afghanistan's innings, bowled by Arshdeep Singh, was a wide as Naveen-ul-Haq tried to slash hard at it. He didn't get any contact but Mujeeb Ur Rahman ran to the striker's end to steal a single.

Naveen didn't move an inch and an embarrassed Mujeeb had to walk back to the pavilion. Even on the final ball of the innings, Naveen didn't take the risky second run and it was almost a running race between Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was stationed at point, and Fazalhaq Farooqui of who would reach the non-striker's end first.

The youngster won the sprint and whipped the bails off to ensure India bowled out Afghanistan for 172.

#2 Virat Kohli taking Naveen-ul-Haq downtown

Virat Kohli announced his comeback in the T20I format with a fine cameo of 29 off just 16 balls. In the innings, which featured five boundaries, the best was the one where Kohli smashed Naveen down the ground.

It was a back-of-a-length delivery from Naveen, but Kohli was already in a position to flat-bat it down the ground, almost clearing the ropes. Despite such a fantastic shot, Kohli didn't seem happy with the connection he made.

Perhaps that shows the level of high standards he has set for himself. His aggressive approach was heartening for fans to see as well.

#1 Shivam Dube's sixes

Shivam Dube's brilliant knock once again featured the monstrous sixes that he has grown a reputation for in T20 cricket. Out of his four sixes, three came on back-to-back deliveries off Mohammad Nabi's bowling in the tenth over.

Dube peppered the long-on boundary as well as the cow corner and Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli watched the ball sail into the stands in awe. Dube is quickly becoming a genuine option for India in their T20 World Cup plans, especially if he consistently bowls and continues his rich vein of form with the bat.

To catch the highlights of India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I, click here.

