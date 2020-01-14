India vs Australia, 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: Ball-by-ball, scorecard and match updates

Jasprit Bumrah will make his return to ODI cricket

Team India will play their first ODI match of the new decade against their strongest rivals, Australia. The two teams had met each other in 2 bilateral ODI series during 2019 and, both of them won one series each. Interestingly, both sides lost the series they played at home.

The first game of this 3-match series will begin at 1:30 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The team combination of India will be the centre of attention as skipper Virat Kohli had disclosed that he does not mind batting at the number 4 position in order to include all the three in-form openers Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul.

In this scenario, either Shreyas Iyer or Rishabh Pant may miss out on a spot because Iyer is the team's regular number 4 batsman and if he comes down the order then there is no place for Pant. Also, Rahul can keep the wickets so, the young wicket-keeper batsman may warm the bench.

Australia have their top order settled but, the fans will have their eyes on Marnus Labuschagne who will most likely play his first ODI today. Aaron Finch, David Warner and Steve Smith have a good amount of experience of playing in India thus, they will look to trouble Jasprit Bumrah and co.

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium is known to be a batting paradise hence, the cricket universe should expect a high-scoring encounter between India and Australia in Mumbai.

Squads

India

Virat Kohli (c),Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul,Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami.

Australia

Aaron Finch (c), D'Arcy Short, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

