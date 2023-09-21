India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

India and Australia will clash in the first ODI of their three-match series on Friday, September 22, at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. This marks the second instance this year that Australia will engage in a three-match ODI series on Indian soil, having previously won 2-1.

Impressively, Australia have secured victories in their last two ODI series against India, setting the stage for another exciting contest between these two cricketing giants.

Australia heads into this series with a rollercoaster ride in their recent five-match ODI series against South Africa. Although they clinched wins in the first two matches, their fortunes dwindled, leading to a disappointing final showdown. In that game, Australia struggled to reach 193 runs while chasing a daunting 316-run target.

Australia has revealed an 18-player lineup for this series, with Pat Cummins resuming his captaincy duties after his absence in the South Africa series. Travis Head, World Cup-bound, won't participate due to a left-hand fracture sustained during the fourth ODI against South Africa. Marnus Labuschagne, the leading run-scorer in the South Africa series, is in the squad and could potentially replace Head in the World Cup squad.

India clinched the Asia Cup with a commanding performance in the final against Sri Lanka, showcasing their bowling prowess. Led by Mohammed Siraj, the bowling unit restricted Sri Lanka to a mere 50 runs, allowing India to seal victory by 10 wickets. This tournament addressed several concerns for India, and they'll now focus on addressing any remaining ones in this upcoming series.

KL Rahul takes the helm as captain for the first two matches, with Rohit Sharma returning to lead in the third. Ravichandran Ashwin marks his ODI comeback after nearly 20 months. Excitingly, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, and Hardik Pandya will also rejoin the squad for the third ODI.

India vs Australia Match Details

Match: India vs Australia, 1st ODI, Australia Tour of India 2023

Date and Time: September 22, 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

India vs Australia Pitch Report

Expect the PCA Stadium pitch in Mohali to favour the batters in this clash. Over the last five ODI matches here, the average first innings total has settled at 253 runs. Teams winning the toss may opt to chase, given that four out of the last five games were won by the side batting second.

India vs Australia Weather Report

Anticipate a temperature hovering around the 30-degree Celcius mark throughout the game. The atmosphere is expected to stay clear, providing ideal conditions for this match.

India vs Australia Probable XIs

India

Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kl Rahul (C), Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja (Vc), Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj

Australia

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (c), Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

India vs Australia Match Prediction

In this match, India will be missing some key players, while Australia will have their full-strength squad at their disposal. Both teams share a strong bowling attack, which is expected to play a pivotal role in this game. The toss is likely to hold significant importance in determining the outcome of this match.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

India vs Australia Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports18

Live Streaming: JioCinema