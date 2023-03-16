India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

India and Australia are set to face each other in the first game of the three-match series on Friday, March 17. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the contest.

India will be captained by Hardik Pandya, who will be in standing in for Rohit Sharma. Nagpur-born Rohit won’t be a part of the series opener due to personal reasons. Ishan Kishan is most likely to open the batting alongside Shubman Gill, who is going through a purple patch in his career.

Virat Kohli was impressive in the ODIs against Sri Lanka, where he scored two hundreds, but had a dip in form in the series against New Zealand. Kohli, however, will be high on confidence after scoring 186 in the fourth and final Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

KL Rahul faced the ax in Test cricket and will be under a bit of pressure to perform in the 50-over format. Mohammed Siraj has been exceptional for India over the last 14 months. It also remains to be seen if the hosts will play either Yuzvendra Chahal or Kuldeep Yadav.

As far as the Aussies are concerned, they will be captained by Steve Smith in the absence of Pat Cummins. David Warner has also recovered from his elbow injury and is set to take the field. Glenn Maxwell is also making a comeback after recovering from an injury that he sustained during the T20 World Cup.

India vs Australia Match Details

Match: India vs Australia, 1st Test

Date and Time: March 17, 2023, Friday, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India vs Australia Pitch Report

The pitch in Mumbai is generally known to be a bowler’s graveyard. Batters can play their shots on the up without any fear. A high-scoring match seems to be in store. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way to go.

India vs Australia Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Playing conditions will be hot with temperatures around the 32-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 50s.

India vs Australia Probable XIs

India

Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya (C), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar/Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal/Mohammed Shami.

Australia

David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

India vs Australia Match Prediction

Both teams are power-packed and have a strong batting lineup. Defending scores at the Wankhede isn't easy and hence the chasing team should come up trumps.

Prediction: The team batting second to win.

India vs Australia TV and Live Streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

