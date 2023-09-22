India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Toss result and playing XIs for today's match, umpires list and pitch report 

Team India will face Australia in a three-match ODI series at home, which starts with the first match at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday. The two subsequent ODIs will take place at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on September 24 and the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on September 27.

The India-Australia series will be significant for both teams since they will head into the ODI World Cup after the conclusion of the same. The two teams will meet again in their opening match of the World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8.

Looking at the recent form of the two teams, India had an impressive Asia Cup 2023 campaign. They cruised to the final, with wins over Pakistan and Sri Lanka, and absolutely hammered the Lankans in the summit clash, registering a 10-wicket triumph.

In contrast, Australia lost the five-match ODI series in South Africa despite being 2-0 up. Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell are back for the India series but will miss the first game. Pat Cummins, however, confirmed that both he and Steve Smith are fit.

Today's IND vs AUS toss result

India have won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Skipper KL Rahul said:

“It’s historically a good chasing ground and that’s about it. Australia are a very competitive team; it’s going to be exciting.”

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami are in for the home team.

For Australia, Mitchell Marsh will open the batting with David Warner.

IND vs AUS - Today's match playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c & wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami.

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (w), Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa.

Today's IND vs AUS pitch report

According to Brad Haddin and Murali Kartik, the surface is going to have a very consistent bounce. Apart from hitting boundaries, it will also be important to find runs in the deep pockets. The team winning the toss will want to chase. Batters who get into a good rhythm will enjoy batting.

Today's IND vs AUS match players list

India squad: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c & wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar.

Australia squad: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Matthew Short, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha.

IND vs AUS - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan, Kumar Dharmasena

TV umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath