India vs Australia 2017: 5 players who were unlucky to not be picked in Indian squad

by Manish Pathak 14 Feb 2017

The Indian Cricket team squad has been announced for the first 2 Test matches against Australia and while there are no major surprises in store as far the players are concerned, there are a number of omissions from the squad which could be up for debate.

There are quite a few number of players who have been consistent performers in the Domestic circuit and hence they could feel aggrieved with their non-inclusion in the squad.

India’s domestic competition is one a highly competitive one and the players who have been successful more often than not the players are ready to take their next step into the International circuit.

Here are five players who can consider themselves unlucky to not get a berth:

#5 Harbhajan Singh

The veteran would have added a lot of experience

This name is sure to ruffle many feathers as the veteran off-spinner has been out-of-favour with the Indian team for a long time now and he also did not play any Ranji trophy matches this season. However, there is little doubt over his pedigree and when the opponents are Australia, the combative spinner needs no further motivation.

In 18 matches against Australia, he has picked up 95 wickets at an average of 29.95 and these numbers are his best against any opposition.

Hence, the selectors could have taken a bold call and he could have been included in the squad, for a lot of cricket is played in the mind and when it is Harbhajan up against Australia there are bound to be fireworks.