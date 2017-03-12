India vs Australia 2017: Virat Kohli is frustrated, says Mitchell Johnson

The former Aussie spearhead comments about Kohli's form and also advises him to keep his aggression in check.

by Tejas V News 12 Mar 2017, 16:08 IST

Johnson and Kohli have had quite a few battles in the past

What’s the story?

Former Australian fast bowler Mitchell Johnson has had verbal duels with Virat Kohli in the past. In his latest dig at the Indian captain, Johnson stated that Kohli is ‘frustrated’ at not being amongst the runs and also asked the Indian skipper to keep his aggression in control.

In a blog on foxsports.com.au, he wrote, “He's obviously quite passionate, but I just think he's frustrated because he hasn't scored a run and he's letting his emotions get the better of him. You could sense the vibe change halfway through the match and it coincided with India getting ahead in the game."

In case you didn’t know...

Almost everytime Johnson and Kohli have played against each other, the two have engaged in verbal battles. In the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne in 2014, Kohli defended a ball straight back to Johnson while the latter was bowling, after which the Aussie grabbed the ball and flung it fiercely at the stumps, succeeding in hitting Kohli on the back.

The Indian went on to make 169 in that innings and after the day’s play, he accused Johnson of showing disrespect to the opposition. The Aussie spearhead, however, was quick to defend his actions, stating that he was aiming at the stumps.

The heart of the matter

Steven Smith’s Australia was said to be one of the weakest sides to visit India in recent history and many former players had predicted an easy victory for the Indians. However, the visitors silenced their critics in style with a thumping win in the first Test match.

At the moment, the series is tied at 1-1 after India staged a spectacular comeback at Bengaluru on a sharply turning track. However, the win could not take the spotlight away from India’s batting woes in the series which includes Kohli’s slump in form. The Indian skipper has departed twice without offering a shot and has just scored 40 runs in four innings.

Former pacer Johnson feels that Kohli is frustrated at his loss of form and has hence indulged in aggressive wicket celebrations. However, the former Aussie speedster asked the skipper to keep his emotions in check and not to let them get the better of him on the field.

What’s next?

India and Australia go into the third Test at Ranchi determined to take the lead in the four-match series. Meanwhile, Johnson, who has retired from international cricket, will face Kohli in the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League starting on the 5th of April.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Kohli walked into the series on the back of four double centuries in as many series. The Indian skipper has been a little unlucky in the way he has been dismissed in the series so far and we firmly believe that a big score is just around the corner.