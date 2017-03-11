India vs Australia 2017: 5 things Australia must do to win in Ranchi

Australia's checklist for third Test featuring Glenn Maxwell, verbal attacks among others.

by Ram Kumar Top 5 / Top 10 11 Mar 2017, 18:57 IST

The toss of the coin plays an important role in determining a team’s fate in the subcontinent

When they stepped foot onto Indian soil, not many gave them a chance. However, after two riveting Tests, Australia are in the best position among all recent visitors to do something memorable. With the four-match series locked at 1-1, the attention shifts to Ranchi for the vital third Test. A victory for them in Jharkhand’s capital will not just be a triumph of the soul but also one which will enable them to leave these shores unconquered.

The task facing Steven Smith’s men is not for the faint-hearted. From reaching the brink of an abyss, India stormed back in Bengaluru with an euphoric win and appear to have seized the momentum going forward.

Here are five things Australia need to do to take an impassable series lead at the JSCA International Stadium Complex.

#5 – Call correctly at the toss

More often than not in the subcontinent, toss tends to influence the result by setting a play in motion. Admittedly, such a theory falls flat when the visiting team borders on haplessness and does not have the necessary resources to take advantage of serendipity. Michael Clarke‘s Australian team of 2013 and more recently Alastair Cook’s England side are prime examples of the latter.

This time though, the Australians are not here to just make up the numbers. As evidenced by the first Test in Pune, they can certainly capitalize on the toss. On the contrary, India’s come back in Pune might not have been possible if they didn’t possess the opportunity to defend a total on a rapidly deteriorating surface in the fourth-innings.

Hence, it becomes highly imperative for Smith to call correctly at the toss and give Australia the best use of the pitch.