India vs Australia 2017: Ian Chappell feels Virat Kohli is too emotional as captain

Chappell is not too impressed Kohli's captaincy on the field

Amidst all that is going on between India and Australia in the Border-Gavaskar trophy, Australian cricket’s legend Ian Chappell opened up about Virat Kohli’s captaincy in his column for Channel Nine.

“If I had one criticism of Indian captain Virat Kohli it’s that he’s a bit too emotional. I’ve always thought as a captain that it’s best if you keep your display of emotions pretty even, but he doesn’t,” said the former Australian captain.

He’s a very emotional guy. To say he’s worse than somebody else is unfair as everyone does it, and some blokes do it differently to Kohli. It’s ridiculous to allow that much chatter to occur on the field,” he continued

There was no shortage of action between India and Australia during the 2nd Test at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore which ended on 7th March. The two sides were constantly at each other’s throats and sledged each other when the opportunity arose. Kohli was in on the action too and his aggressive or “emotional” nature was exposed whenever a tussle took place on the field.

One such incident occurred when Steve Smith looked towards the Australian dressing room after being dismissed in the 2nd innings of the match in an attempt to find out whether he should review his decision or not. Kohli was clearly not amused as he had rushed towards Smith while umpire Nigel Llong interfered.

Kohli vented out his frustration about the Smith incident in the post-match conference and questioned the Australian side’s behaviour. He also hit back at Nathan Lyon’s comments of calling him the “head of the snake”

The BCCI had even filed an official complaint against Smith after the match ended but soon withdrew the appeal in an attempt to calm things down a bit. However, the Australian media continued to take jabs at Kohli by making bizarre claims about him in their newspapers.

From one Ian to another, it looks like a lot of the former Australian cricketers are not pleased with Kohli’s behaviour on the field. However, Kohli has always been known for his aggressive nature, it is not necessarily a bad thing to bring out one’s emotions on the field even if you are the captain.

It will be interesting to see whether Kohli has anything to say to Chappell after he gave a befitting response to Ian Healy’s comments in the post-match conference.