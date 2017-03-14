India vs Australia 2017: Shane Watson opens up on playing under Virat Kohli's dictator-like captaincy

Former Australian all rounder sheds light into Kohli's attacking leadership.

by Ram Kumar News 14 Mar 2017, 20:49 IST

Watson is relishing the experience of playing under Kohli for RCB

What’s the story?

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has shared his experience of playing under Virat Kohli’s captaincy. Lavishing praise on the Indian skipper’s burning desire to win, he insisted that the 28-year old’s attacking mindset would rub off on his teammates.

“How he (Kohli) is, he expects everyone in his team to be exactly the same as him. Which is a great thing as a leader for him and for the Indian team because he expects a lot of his teammates. He expects everyone to be on board with exactly how he is and of course he’s more outward with how he does that but that doesn’t mean it’s bad at all.

“I wouldn’t say he’s got a temper, he just rides the highs and lows of the game from an emotional point of view”, Watson told The Daily Telegraph.

The veteran added, “He wants to win, he hates losing and as a captain that’s how he’s built. One of the things I absolutely love about Virat is he’s got such a deep down burning desire to win and obviously he’s up to pushing the limits. It’s a great thing for his team because they just get behind him as well.”

The Background

In the 2016 Indian Premier League (IPL) edition, Watson played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) under Kohli‘s captaincy. The all rounder’s exploits with the ball were one of the major reasons behind the franchise’s run to the final.

The heart of the matter

Having played under Steve Smith’s captaincy as well during the last few matches of his career, Watson felt that the ongoing India-Australia series has witnessed intense action due to the inherently attacking characteristics of both captains.

Reflecting on the difference between the two skippers, he noted that Kohli usually wears his heart on his sleeve unlike Smith who portrays a calm demeanour. However, the 35-year old backed both captains to establish themselves as greats of the game in due time.

What’s next?

With the series locked at 1-1, the third Test in Ranchi is promising to be a riveting encounter. While Smith has scored a century in the series thus far, Kohli will be eyeing a return to form in the high-stakes clash.

Author’s Take

The underlying link uniting numerous iconic captains such as Clive Lloyd, Allan Border, Imran Khan, Sourav Ganguly and Arjuna Ranatunga is the ability to take full responsibility for their decisions. Kohli also seems to be following in the footsteps of those venerated leaders. When he’s the captain, there’s no doubt regarding who’s in charge. Such a trait is highly essential for becoming a successful skipper.