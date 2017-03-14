India vs Australia 2017: Watch the Indian team as it sweats it out in Ranchi ahead of the 3rd Test match

The third Test begins on March 16 in Ranchi.

The Indian team thinktank have plenty to ponder ahead of the 3rd Test match

After the stunning victory in Bengaluru in the second Test, the Indian team led by captain Virat Kohli hit the ground running in Ranchi and started their preparations in full earnest.

The players had gone on a break after the energy-sapping second Test and have assembled with a renewed energy and plenty of purpose. In a series of tweets by the BCCI the effort and intent of the players is palpable.

Wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha has been brilliant behind the stumps and has plucked some outrageous catches right through the home season and has been a quiet soldier for captain Kohli. His vital runs lower down the order in Bengaluru were priceless for the team in the entire scheme of things.

The Ranchi pitch has already generated a lot of curiosity after first images revealed a dark strip which already looks scuffed up even before a ball has been bowled. This could well mean another rank turner. However, there are still 2 days to go before the match begins and hence the nature of the pitch could well change.

Time to regroup and take the field with a recharged energy in Ranchi.Preparations begin for the 3rd Test #TeamIndia #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/RMSo94Au1Q — BCCI (@BCCI) March 14, 2017

Earlier reports had emerged that former captain MS Dhoni is showing keen interest in the pitch and could well influence the nature of the pitch.

Here is the look of the pitch.

The surface could well mean India go in with 3 spinners but anything everything could change come the day of the Test match.

Australia have already been rocked big time with the injury to their spearhead in Mitchell Starc. They have roped in Pat Cummins and the young New South Wales bowler has already gone on record saying that he is ready to resume his Test career again.

After a heated Test match in Bengaluru where both captains faced off in a battle of words, the Ranchi Test promises to be another intriguing affair. Incidentally, Ranchi will also make its debut as a Test match venue when the hosts will lock horns with on Australia in 3rd Test. It wil be India’s 26th Test venue.