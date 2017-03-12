10 things to know about Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc's replacement

Fast bowler Cummins, who has played just one Test match since 2011, has been brought in to replace Starc in the ongoing series against India

by Tejas V Top 5 / Top 10 12 Mar 2017, 20:28 IST

Pat Cummins still remains one of the most promising fast bowlers in the world

Patrick James Cummins’ inclusion in Australia’s squad for the series away from home against South Africa did not come as a surprise. The then 18-year-old was included in the squad after impressing the selectors in the 2010/11 domestic season.

The pacer enjoyed a terrific debut season in the Big Bash League in 2010/11. He was the joint highest wicket taker along with Nathon Lyon – 11 wickets in just six matches. He continued the same form in the Champions League in India where he consistently bowled in excess of 145 kph on subcontinent pitches.

This paved way for his inclusion in the national side for the series against South Africa in October 2011.

However, Cummins’ game time has been reduced due to the injuries he has sustained regularly in his career. The 23-year-old now returns to the Test arena after a long break of nearly six years. Here are the 10 things you need to know about the Australian pacer:

#10 Debut at the age of 18

Cummins was born in Westmead – a suburb of Sydney. He played his junior level cricket in Sydney and eventually went on to represent New South Wales at the age of 17.

The right-arm fast bowler was no ordinary teenager, the lanky pacer had deliveries close to 150 kph up his sleeve. At an age where most cricketers struggle to make an impact in the domestic circuit, Cummins was ready to make a mark in Australian colours.

The young speedster earned his first cap on the 13th of October, 2011 in a T20I match against South Africa at Newlands, Cape Town.

The Newlands stadium is renowned for its spectacular view just at the foot of Table mountain and Cummins announced his arrival spectacularly as well. He grabbed three wickets for just 25 runs in his quota of four overs.

Cummins then went on to make his ODI debut a week later against the same opposition.