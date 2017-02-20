DD team 2017: Full list of players bought by Delhi Daredevils

A look at the makeup of the Delhi Daredevils.

Kagiso Rabada proved to the costliest player for the Daredevils

The Delhi Daredevils picked as many as nine players during the 2017 Indian Premier League auctions in Bengaluru on Monday. The most expensive buy for the franchise proved to be South African speedster Kagiso Rabada who was bought for a sum of Rs. 5 crores.

The team also roped in New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson along with Sri Lankan captain Angelo Matthews, who has featured for the team in the past as well. Pat Cummins also proved to be a costly selection for them at Rs 4.5 crores.

In addition to the foreign buys, the team also picked up a few uncapped Indian players, the likes of Murugan Ashwin, Ankit Bawane and they will look to provide, particularly Ashwin, an opportunity to showcase his talent on a platform like the IPL.

Here’s the list of players bought by the team in the auctions:

Name Country Bought For Kagiso Rabada South Africa Rs.5 Crores Pat Cummins Australia Rs.4.5 Crores Angelo Matthews Sri Lanka Rs. 2 Crore Corey Anderson New Zealand Rs. 1 Crore Murugan Ashwin India Rs.1 Crore Aditya Tare India Rs. 25 Lakhs Ankit Bawne India Rs. 10 Lakhs Shashank Singh India Rs. 10 Lakhs Navdeep Saini India Rs. 10 Lakhs

Just looking at those buys, the Daredevils seemed to have gone for a player in every category. They have good all-rounders in the form of Matthews and Anderson, fine quicks in the form of Rabada and Cummins and also good Indian batting talent in Aditya Tare and Ankit Bawne.

Heading into the auctions, one of the concern areas for the Daredevils was the bowling, considering that they let go of players like Imran Tahir, Nathan Coulter-Nile and few others.

Keeping that area in mind, the franchise went for Rabada, who could now open the bowling either Mohammad Shami or Chris Morris. Cummins is another good selection, who will come into the IPL on the back of an impressive Big Bash League campaign.

In Aditya Tare, they have a player who has past IPL experience and in the presence of other wicket-keepers, he could play as a pure batsman in the team.

Here’s a look at their entire squad as it looks:

JP Duminy, Mohammed Shami, Quinton de Kock, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jayant Yadav, Amit Mishra, Shreyas Iyer, Zaheer Khan, Sam Billings, Sanju Samson, Chris Morris, Carlos Brathwaite, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant, CV Milind, Syed Ahmed, Pratyush Singh,Angelo Mathews , Corey Anderson, Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins, Ankit Bawne, Aditya Tare, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Shashank Singh.