RCB team 2017: Full list of players bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB have finalized a well-balanced unit for the 2017 IPL

Virat Kohli will be hoping to win his first IPL trophy in 2017

The Royal Challengers Bangalore squad have a number of household names with Indian captain Virat Kohli leading the likes of AB De Villiers, Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Shane Watson and Yuzvendra Chahal. But ahead of the 2017 IPL auction, there were still a number of gaps in the team that had to be filled.

They did so with an impressive showing at the IPL auction where they had targeted their players selectively and planned it to perfection. Knowing they had to splash the cash to secure the services of one of the top draws of the auction, they complimented with a number of smart budget buys.

List of players bought by the RCB at the IPL 2017 auction –

Player Type Bought for (Lakhs) Base price (Lakhs) Tymal Mills (Eng) Left-arm seamer 1200 50 Aniket Choudhary (Ind) Left-arm seamer 200 10 Pawan Negi (Ind) All-rounder 100 30 Praveen Dubey (Ind) Leg spinner 10 10 Billy Stanlake (Aus) Right-arm seamer 30 30

There were a couple of problems that the RCB had to address at the IPL auction. A lot of hype surrounded the possibility of Ben Stokes being acquired by the RCB to create the first ever ‘galacticos’ in world cricket, but any of those plans had to be put on hold when Mitchell Starc discontinued his association with the team one day prior to the auction.

ONE DAY!

Plans had to be changed at the last minute and a replacement fast bowler soon became the top priority. Any fast bowler wouldn’t suffice, but a bowler who would be able to bowl at the death of the innings at the bowling slaughterhouse that is the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

They picked 24-year-old English speedster Tymal Mills as their choice and splashed out 12 crore for him making him the most expensive bowler in IPL’s 10-year history!

Apart from that, they also bolstered their bowling department with the acquisition of 6 feet 6-inch Australian seam bowler Billy Stanlake and 3 Indians – Pawan Negi, Praveen Dubey and Aniket Chaudhary.

The fact that they did not bid for any batsmen shows that they believe in their batting unit and have plugged any deficiencies that exist in the squad after the auction.