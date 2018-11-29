×
India vs Australia test series: 4 Indian bowlers who can help beat Australia

Vishal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
228   //    29 Nov 2018, 17:30 IST

 

Need hostile spells from the bowlers
Need hostile spells from the bowlers

The Test series between India and Australia will begin from the 6th of December. The tour would further extend the rivalry between the two talented teams and promises to be a hard-fought series.

This is a sublime chance for the Indian bowling unit to bowl with vigor and help Team India record their first series win Down Under, as the Australian batting unit is among the weakest to play against India. The hosts have lost two of their best players in Steve Smith and David Warner to ball-tampering bans, creating a very big talent gap that India bowling unit should definitely look to take advantage of.

The Indian bowlers need to take the responsibility on their shoulders and bowl hostile spells to bowl out Australia for small scores so that the Indian batsmen can build a big lead. The current Indian bowling unit is said to be the strongest Indian bowling unit in recent times to tour Australia.

Let's look at four Indian bowlers who would play a central role in India's chances during the Test series in Australia:

#4 Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah - Can make things happen
Jasprit Bumrah - Can make things happen

Jasprit Bumrah is always a big threat for any batting side as he is always looking to attack the wickets and help his team get to a strong position. He is a great find for Indian bowling and has become the go-to bowler for the Indian team when in need of quick wickets.

He has emerged as the X-factor in the Indian side as he has the ability to perceive the situation of the game very well and delivers solid bowling performances when the team needs it the most. He needs to come good against Australia if India has to perform well down in the series down under.

#3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - exceptional talent
Bhuvneshwar Kumar - exceptional talent

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a very capable swing bowler with a knack of getting early wickets. He possesses the ability to swing the bowl in both directions and customarily bowls with exemplary line and length. He has a pretty good bowling record in the 21 tests that he has played. He has picked up 63 wickets along with 4 five-fors. He has played only one test in Australia and will look to create a good bowling record in Australia. He needs to stick to his strengths if India has to win the test series against the Aussies.

Vishal
ANALYST
Avid sports follower, Passionate fan of Football, Cricket, Hockey, Tennis and Pro-Wrestling
