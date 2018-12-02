Australia vs India 2018, 1st Test: Visitors look to draw first blood in Adelaide

India vs Australia 1st Test Preview

The Indian cricket team have been termed the hot favorites for the four-match Test series scheduled to begin from 6th December. Australia, on the other hand, have been going through turmoil following David Warner and Steve Smith's ouster from red-ball cricket.

Their past performances have brought them massive criticism from the cricketing fraternity across the globe, and the forthcoming Test series versus Kohli and co. could be the only possible way for them to regain their lost pride.

India vs Australia 1st Test Details

Date: December 6, Thursday - December 10, Monday.

Time: 10: 30 AM Local, 12:00 AM GMT, 5:30 AM IST.

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

Head to Heads in Tests

India and Australia have locked horns with each other on a total of 94 occasions, with the former emerging victorious on 26 occasions, the latter on 41 occasions and the remaining duels ending as draws.

India

Indian cricket team

The batting unit would be heavily dependent on the opening duo of Murali Vijay and Lokesh Rahul. In case the openers fail to make an impact, the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli would be expected to take on the mantle and carry out the task of aggregating colossal runs.

Among the bowlers, the pace trio of Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar, and Shami, who holds a certain degree of proficiency in generating reverse swing, will hold the key.

Expected Playing XI

Murali Vijay, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, R Ashwin, Hanuma Vihari, Ajinkya Rahane.

Australia

Australian cricket team

Usman Khawaja and Aaron Finch put on some mind-boggling performances in the tour of UAE and would be expected to emulate the same against India. Shaun Marsh, who is currently one of the most experienced players in the Australian lineup, had a memorable home series in the Ashes, and would be expected to carry on in the same vein.

Among the bowlers, the duo of Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc would play a major role in decimating the Indian top-order. Nathon Lyon, who has been going through a purple patch in his red-ball career, would also play a quintessential role in helping Australia draw first blood in the four-match Test series.

Expected Playing XI

Aaron Finch, Usman Khwaja, Travis Head, Josh Hazlewood, Nathon Lyon, Peter Handscomb, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins.