India vs Australia 2018: Cricket Australia announces 12-man squad for warm-up game

Sam Whiteman, Skipper

What's the story

India’s tour of Australia will see the teams clash in 4 Tests in their 2-month tour. The first among them will start on 6th December. Before the first match, India will play a 3-day-practice match against Cricket Australia XI at SCG to get going with the conditions there. Cricket Australia announced their 12 man squad for the practice game earlier today.

The background

The much anticipated India tour of Australia began today with the first T20 at The Gabba, Brisbane. India are set to play 3 T20Is, 4 Tests and 5 ODIs against Australia in this tour which will go on till January 2019. The Test matches between the teams are expected to be a high octane clash although India seem to have the upper hand.

India who lost both their overseas series this year against England and South Africa will look to make the most of this series. Australia who are trying to make a comeback after the ball tampering incident are weaker when compared to the Indian side as their attempt to bring back David Warner and Steve Smith failed. India will need to break the home advantage of Australia for which the practice game will assist them in adapting to the conditions there.

The details

The Cricket Australia XI squad which was announced earlier today is highly inexperienced with D’Arcy Short being the only player with International experience. Sam Whiteman will captain the team which consists of 4 players from the Australia U19 squad while the Indian side will look to finalize their squad for the first test with this practice game.

Max Bryant who is claiming to fame among the Australians after some excellent knocks in the JLT one day cup featured in the squad along with Jackson Coleman, Daniel Fallins and Harry Conway who also have enough experience in domestic cricket.

The 3-day-practice game will start on 29th November at SCG.

CA XI squad for the practice match:

Sam Whiteman (capt), Max Bryant, Jake Carder, Jackson Coleman, Harry Conway, Daniel Fallins, David Grant, Aaron Hardie, Jonathan Merlo, Harry Nielsen, D’Arcy Short, Param Uppal.