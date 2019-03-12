×
India vs Australia 2019, 5th ODI: Match details, Key Players and Predicted XI

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Preview
205   //    12 Mar 2019, 14:37 IST

Kohli & Co would be hoping to bounce back in this series decider
Kohli & Co would be hoping to bounce back in this series decider

After a high-scoring encounter in Mohali, India are set to host the Kangaroos for the series decider at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi. Australia scripted a historic win in the last match riding on Ashton Turner’s devastating knock. The Indian team will be determined to bounce back in the final ODI after facing two back-to-back defeats on the road.

The home side has soon gone from a problem of plenty to plenty of problems. Before this ODI series began, India looked an unbeatable side in limited-over cricket. However, Australia have proved that that’s not the case as they outplayed the Indians in the last two games. The bowling, a major strength in the recent past, has not been at their best this series. After losing the T20I series 2-0, Kohli & Co can’t afford to be beaten in the final ODI in front of the home crowd.

On the other side, Australia must have gained confidence after their historic run chase in the fourth ODI. The visitors chased down the target of 359 runs with four wickets in hand and 13 balls to spare. Usman Khwaja (91) and Peter Handscomb (117) steadied the ship after two early wickets before Turner helped clinch a famous victory. He was declared Man of the Match for scoring 84 runs off just 43 deliveries. The Aussies would be hoping for the same kind of performance in this must-win game.

 

GAME DETAILS

 

Date: Wednesday, 13 March 2019

Time: 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

League: Australia tour of India 2019

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar (Website, App)

 

 

Head-to-Head at Kotla

 

Total – 04

India – 03

Australia – 01

 

Venue Stats

 

Total matches – 24

Matches won batting first – 11

Matches won bowling first – 12

Average 1st Inns scores – 233

Average 2nd Inns scores – 211

Highest total recorded – 330/8 (50 Ov) by WI vs NED

Lowest total recorded – 115/10 (31.3 Ov) by NED vs WI

Highest score chased – 281/4 (40.5 Ov) by IND vs SL

Lowest score defended – 167/10 (43.4 Ov) by IND vs PAK

 

Team News

 

India:

  • MS Dhoni has been rested for the last two ODIs, Rishabh Pant will stand behind the wickets.
  • Mohammad Shami can return to the starting lineup to replace Yuzvendra Chahal.
  • KL Rahul can make way for KL Rahul in the final ODI.

 

Australia:

  • Marcus Stoinis is fit to play and he can come in to replace Alex Carey with Peter Handscomb donning the gloves.
  • Nathan Lyon can be in the playing XI to accompany Adam Zampa.

 

 

SQUADS

Australia-

Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Shaun Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa, Aaron Finch(c), Jason Behrendorff, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye

India –

Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Shikhar Dhawan, Siddarth Kaul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja

 

Key Players

 

India

  • Rohit Sharma
  • Virat Kohli
  • Jasprit Bumrah

Australia

  • Aaron Finch
  • Glenn Maxwell
  • Pat Cummins

 

Probable Playing 11

 

INDIA

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Mohammad Shami/Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

AUSTRALIA

Aaron Finch (c), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey/Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff/Nathan Lyon

