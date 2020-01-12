India vs Australia 2020: 3 players who could achieve personal milestones

Dhruva P FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Jan 12, 2020

Jan 12, 2020 IST SHARE

The ODI series kicks off on January 14th at the Wankhede Stadium

Australia's tour of India kicks off on January 14th, with the first ODI to be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Although both the teams are evenly matched on paper, India will start as favorites considering their impeccable record at home. The Men in Blue defeated Sri Lanka in the recently held T20I series and got the better of West Indies previously, and would look to carry on the momentum against the mighty Aussies.

On the other hand, Australia would want to repeat their heroics from the last tour, wherein they beat India 2-0 in the T20I series and 3-2 in the ODI series that followed. Under the leadership of Aaron Finch, and aided by David Warner and Steve Smith at the top, Australia possess a strong top-order that is on par with the famed Indian batting line-up (that consists of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, and Virat Kohli).

When two strong teams like these collide, record-breaking performances are almost guaranteed. However, there are also some players on both teams who will be aiming to achieve personal milestones.

This list takes a look at three players who are set to achieve personal records during the upcoming India vs Australia ODI series.

#1 Kuldeep Yadav needs 1 more wicket to complete 100 ODI wickets

Kuldeep Yadav is just one wicket short of 100 ODI wickets

Kuldeep Yadav has been the most prolific Indian bowler in the limited-overs format for quite some time. The left-arm Chinaman has been the go-to bowler for Virat Kohli in crunch situations and has delivered more often than not.

The 25-year-old made his ODI debut in 2017 and has since played 56 ODIs, in which he has picked up 99 wickets at an average of 24.80 with best figures of 6/25 against England at Nottingham in 2018.

By scalping just one more wicket, Yadav would become the 22nd Indian bowler to have a century of wickets to his name in ODI cricket.

1 / 3 NEXT