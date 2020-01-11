India vs Australia 2020: 3 reasons why visitors will be tough to beat

Kishore V Nath FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Jan 11, 2020

Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch

Cricket fans across the globe get excited whenever India takes on Australia, irrespective of the format. Even though it is a very short series, one cannot wait for the three-match faceoff between the two teams that begins on January 14 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

India have been bulldozing visiting teams in the recent past and in most press conferences, skipper Virat Kohli talks about being ruthless and clinical against any opposition that comes against his side.

However, the forthcoming ODI series against Aaron Finch-led Australia won't be an easy proposition for Kohli’s men and here are three reasons why the visitors would be tough to beat:

#1 Australia's current form

Australia v New Zealand - 3rd Test: Day 4

After going through a horrific 2018, Australia bounced back very strongly in 2019 and are now looking like a pretty strong side with all the jigsaw pieces finally fitting in the right places. Australia’s head coach Justin Langer has managed to put together a side that plays hard and competitive cricket on the field and is calm and likable off the field.

Any good international side will like to dominate at home and that's exactly what Australia did during their season down under. Even though they are in India to play a different format, the Australian team would be high on confidence, which is one of the key facets required to be successful to take on India in their own backyard.

One of the biggest surprises when Australia announced the squad for this series was the exclusion of the hard-hitting Glenn Maxwell. If a side could afford to drop that kind of a batsman, it means they have a pretty good unit.

The in-form Australian side taking on a highly confident Indian side at home will surely be a sight to behold.

