India vs Australia 2020 | 3rd ODI, Bangalore: 3 reasons why India won

Sai Siddhharth Published Jan 20, 2020

Rohit Sharma was at his marauding best as he cracked a blistering 119 against Australia.

India produced a clinical performance to down Australia in the series decider at Bangalore. After the bowlers restricted Australia to a score of 286, the Indian batsmen came out all guns blazing and chased down the target with 15 balls to spare.

It was a clinical all-round performance by the Indian team, and they once again displayed why they are a dominant force in home conditions. With this, the ‘Men in Blue’ also avenged the 2-3 series loss at the hands of the Aussies last year in march, before the World Cup. In this article, let us look at three reasons why India won the match and with it the series.

#3. The Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma show

The two batting maestros produced a stellar performance to help India chase down the target

When Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are at their pristine best, batting seems to be a mere extension of the limbs. The two batting maestros came together and produced a stellar performance to help India chase down a sub-par Australian total. While Sharma scored his 29th ODI hundred, Kohli chipped in with a sedate 89 as India beat Australia comfortably by 7 wickets.

The duo came together after the fall of KL Rahul for 19. Kohli and his deputy put on a 137-run stand for the second wicket and pulverized the Australian bowling attack. While the highlight of Kohli’s innings was a scorching cover drive off Mitchell Starc, the highlight of Sharma's knock was a massive six that he struck off Aaron Finch’s bowling that landed on the top tier of the stands.

Also, Rohit Sharma moved ahead of Sanath Jayasuriya in the list of highest century makers in ODI cricket to occupy the third position while Kohli notched up his hundreth score of 50 or more in ODI cricket.

