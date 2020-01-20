India vs Australia 2020: 5 things we learnt from the series

Published Jan 20, 2020

Indian team registered a convincing win against Australia

An interesting three-match ODI series between India and Australia has come to an end, with the home team emerging victorious. This series win is important for India as they had lost their previous ODI rubber against the same team in Indian conditions. By winning this contest, they have redeemed themselves to an extent.

For Australia the result should cause disappointment as they started in spectacular fashion, thrashing India in the first match of the series. But the Virat Kohli-led team showed that they remain a very tough side to beat at home.

Now that the series is done and dusted, it is time for us to look back at the contest and identify the five big takeaways from it. Even though we are a long way away from the next ODI World Cup and the focus is presently on the T20 World Cup set to be held later this year, there are still important things to take note of from these three matches.

Here's a look at the five most important points to remember from this India-Australia series.

1. Kohli’s presence at No. 3 is essential

India are unlikely to remove Kohli from his No. 3 spot again

The Indian team decided to experiment a little in the first ODI by having their captain and best batsman Virat Kohli bat at No. 4, giving up his customary No. 3 position in favour of KL Rahul. But that experiment lasted only one match as everyone realized that Kohli – one of the all-time great ODI batsmen – has to be used at the pivotal one-down position.

Batting one position below your usual spot may not seem like that big a difference but it usually does affect a batsman’s performance, both in Tests and one-dayers. Kohli has racked up 43 ODI centuries so far in his career and most of them have come at No. 3. Why should he be removed from that spot?

Also, the basis of India’s great success in ODI cricket over the last few years has been the formidable top 3 of Rohit-Dhawan-Kohli. One should never try to fix anything that’s not broken, and this combination has worked beautifully.

Watching Kohli come out to bat after getting the first breakthrough isn’t very encouraging for the opposition. His arrival just means that the bowling attack has to expend huge amounts of energy to open up the middle order.

It’s good that the Indian team management has gone back to the working formula.

