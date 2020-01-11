India vs Australia 2020: Complete time-table, when and where to watch, live streaming and telecast details

India vs Australia

The last time India played an ODI series against Australia at home in 2019, the Men in Blue had to suffer a shocking 2-3 loss at the hands of an Australian team which was without the services of two of its premier players, Steve Smith and David Warner.

The Kangaroos are back in India for another ODI series and they have arrived with their full-strength squad this time around.

Generally, it has not been too difficult for India to beat sides in home conditions in any format of the game in the last decade, but the Aussies will surely pose a serious challenge.

While Smith and Warner’s comeback has organized the Australian again, Mitchell Starc, along with Pat Cummins, is as dangerous a bowling duo as any in world cricket at the moment.

With a couple of other match-winners in the squad in the form of Alex Carey and the leg spinner Adam Zampa, this Australian team is well and truly capable of beating India again in their own backyard.

Rohit Sharma will be back.

For India, Rohit Sharma will be back after resting in the T20I series against Sri Lanka, but they will still be without the services of Hardik Pandya. However, the way Ravindra Jadeja finished the 3rd ODI against West Indies earlier in the season, he seems to have come into his own in the 50-over format.

India’s bowling is stronger with Bumrah’s return and with Kuldeep getting into his groove as well now, the hosts also have a team strong enough to win the series. The series has all the making of a cracking contest.

Here is all you need to know about the Australia tour of India.

Aaron Finch will lead a full-strength squad.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (VC), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), K. L. Rahul, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (vc, wk), Pat Cummins (vc), Ashton Agar, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Schedule:

1st ODI: 14th January, 01:30 pm IST, at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

2nd ODI: 17th January, 01:30 pm IST, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

3rd ODI: 19th January, 01:30 pm IST, at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Telecast Details

Star Sports: India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Nepal

Willow TV: United States of America

Sky Sports Cricket: United Kingdom

FOX Sports: Australia

DD National: India

Live Streaming

Hotstar: Online streaming in the Indian subcontinent