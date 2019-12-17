India vs Australia 2020 | Marnus Labuschagne and Peter Siddle earn call-ups to Australia's ODI and Test squads respectively

Marnus Labuschagne

Going through a purple patch in his maiden year in Test cricket, Marnus Labuschagne has earned a call-up to the 14-man ODI squad for the tour of India. This will be Australia's first ODI series since the loss to England in the semi-final of the World Cup in England and Wales.

Sean Abbott and Kane Richardson were also added to the pace battery consisting of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc.

Glenn Maxwell, Nathon Lyon, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, and Jhye Richardson were the eight players who were axed from the squad that travelled to England for the World Cup.

Glenn Maxwell, who took a break from international cricket due to mental health issues would have been expecting a call-up for the Indian tour but will be left disappointed as the selectors have opted to go in with a young team. Stoinis also misses out after disappointing performances in the World Cup.

Talking to the media and speaking on the selections, national selector Trevor Hons sounded optimistic about the expectations from the limited-overs side and said:

Similar to the Test team, we are wanting the white ball squad to continue the form of the unbeaten T20 Series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka... The performance of our white-ball squads has been strong, and we are hoping to build the momentum towards the T20 World Cup at home at the end of the year and ultimately build towards the 2023 ICC World Cup in India.

Hons took this opportunity to praise Marnus Labuschagne and hopes that the right-hander will be able to carry his good form in the shorter version of the game as well. He said:

The performance of the top order at home through the T20 series was very strong so we look for that to continue in the Indian ODI series. We also believe Marnus Labuschagne is ready for his international white-ball debut after his strong form for Queensland in this form of the game.

Peter Handscomb

Peter Handscomb's impressive short stay in international cricket was lauded by the selectors as he also gives them the option of a back-up keeper while Ashton Turner adds to the squad with his all-round abilities. Hons said:

Ashton Turner has proven himself in India with his ability to adapt to local conditions as did Peter Handscomb who joined the squad at the most recent World Cup. Peter also doubles as a backup keeper if required while Ashton Agar adds to the squad with his all-round abilities.

While announcing the squad for the Boxing day Test, Hons explained the reason for bringing experienced campaigner Peter Siddle back to the side post an injury to Josh Hazlewood. Hons said:

Peter has been brought in as a 13th player for Melbourne... He is a proven Test match performer with an exceptional knowledge of the MCG which will be a valuable part of our preparation.

Peter Siddle

Australia's 14-man ODI Squad

Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (VC), Pat Cummins (VC), Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Australia's 13-man Test squad

Tim Paine (c), Joe Burns, Pat Cummins (VC), Peter Siddle, Travis Head (VC), Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner.