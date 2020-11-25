Australia and India finally get their long-awaited series underway on Friday, as the two sides face off in the first of three ODIs. With the amount of quality on show, we are certainly in for a memorable series, with both sides set to battle hard to come out on top. India and Australia have played some thrilling ODIs against each other over the last two years, and expect this to be no different.

Virat Kohli and Adam Finch will be aiming to lead their sides to victory on Friday, as they look to set the tone for what will be a long and gruelling series for both teams.

Ahead of the first ODI, we take a look at some of the key battles that could decide the contest.

1. David Warner vs Jasprit Bumrah

Australia's top order is one of the best in cricket, and getting early wickets will be crucial to India's hopes of winning the series. David Warner is a player who has often been Australia's trump card. His form been hit or miss over the last 18 months. You either get a big score from him, or he falls cheaply.

For India, it will be important to employ the tactics that were used by England to great effect against Warner. First Stuart Broad and then Jofra Archer, the England seamers found success against the world-class opener.

If Bumrah can bowl a similar line and length, there is no doubt he can get Warner out early. These two will go against each frequently over the next couple of months, and if Bumrah can get the better of Warner on Friday, it would set the tone for him nicely.

2. Virat Kohli vs Adam Zampa

If there's one Australia bowler Virat Kohli won't like to face, its Adam Zampa. The legspinner has gotten the better of the India captain time and time again.

Zampa has dismissed Kohli a record five times in ODI cricket, while Kohli also likes to go hard at Zampa and has a strike rate of 117.57.

The duo were teammates with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the recently concluded IPL 2020, and they will definitely have learned a bit more about each other's weaknesses while training together in the UAE for two months.

This match-up always produces a fiery contest and expect more of the same when Kohli and Zampa face off in the first ODI.

3. Shikhar Dhawan vs Mitchell Starc

Shikhar Dhawan has frequently been a thorn in Australia's side, and his contest against Mitchell Starc will make for a very interesting battle. Dhawan likes to go hard at the top of the order and has made several big scores against Australia.

However, he doesn't have the best of records against Starc, who has dismissed him thrice in eight ODIs. Dhawan has only scored 52 runs against the Australian left-arm pacer. The Indian opener's record against left arm pacers, in general, is fairly ordinary, and Starc will look to exploit that.

With Rohit Sharma missing from the team, Dhawan will be under more pressure to perform as the senior batsman. Meanwhile, Starc will be raring to go with his seam and reverse swing and pick up early scalps.