India vs Australia 2020: Virat Kohli praises KL Rahul for match-winning knock, provides update on Rohit Sharma's injury

Sayantan Published Jan 17, 2020

The Indian top-order got their act together in the second ODI against Australia with Virat Kohli coming at No.3 and playing a good hand of 78 in the company of in-form opener Shikhar Dhawan. The southpaw fell short of a hundred by mere four runs but not before he laid the foundation for a big total on a batting-friendly track.

Despite the duo's good work, the hosts needed someone who could take India well past the 300-mark. Batting at No.5, Rahul stitched vital stands and milked the Australian attack. His well-composed 52-ball 80 helped the side post 340/6 in their allotted 50 overs. It's still early days, but in KL Rahul, India might just a mainstay who could switch gears and pace an innings to perfection.

Skipper Virat Kohli, who faced a lot of flak after the drubbing in the series opener in Mumbai, lauded Rahul’s contribution.

It's very important to figure out the best team you can put on the park and when you see how KL was batting today, it's very difficult to leave someone like that out.

Kohli went on to add that it is the best he has seen Rahul bat in India colours. Kohli added:

That knocked showed maturity and class. We know exactly what we're doing in the change room.

Update on Rohit Sharma's injury

The hosts comfortably sealed a 36-run victory to set up a mouth-watering clash in Bengaluru on Sunday. Meanwhile, during the Australian chase, vice-captain Rohit Sharma sustained a shoulder injury while putting an effort to stop a boundary. He chased Ashton Turner's hit from sweeper cover and ended up jamming his shoulder as he tumbled near the ropes. He looked to be in pain but according to Kohli, there is not much to sweat.

I asked Rohit briefly just now. It's that left shoulder that has popped out a few times. There's no tear so hopefully he should be back for the next game.