India vs Australia 2020 | Virat Kohli surprised at omission of Glenn Maxwell from Australia's ODI squad

Aakash Arya
ANALYST
News
Published Jan 20, 2020
Jan 20, 2020 IST

Glenn Maxwell
Glenn Maxwell

In a surprising revelation, Australia captain Aaron Finch has stated that Glenn Maxwell doesn't fit into their scheme of things and was therefore left out of the squad to face India in India.

Speaking to the reporters after the 2-1-series loss to India yesterday, Finch cleared the air over Maxwell's exclusion from the side, after the latter made a successful comeback last month from a break for mental health issues.

In the ongoing BBL season, Maxwell has scored 353 runs in 12 matches at an average of 58.83, and is placed sixth in the list of highest run-getters this year.

Aaron Finch
Aaron Finch

Finch stated honestly that Maxwell didn't fit in their plans and couldn't break into their top seven for the time being. He said:


"Outside the top seven at the moment." 
"It's about form, picking players for the right role. I think it's just going to come down to whichever way you want to match up, specific roles for specific players."

Meanwhile, Indian captain Virat Kohli also felt surprised when he came to know that Maxwell wasn't in Australia's squad for the India series.

Aaron finch (left), Glenn Maxwell (center) and Virat Kohli (right) during the 2019 ODI series
Aaron finch (left), Glenn Maxwell (center) and Virat Kohli (right) during the 2019 ODI series
Kohli said:


"Honestly I did not look at the (squad) and I asked Aaron that have you got only 14... and asked 'Is Maxwell here?' and they said he is playing the BBL."
"I was a bit surprised that he wasn't here, especially the way he performed last time in the T20 series... He got a hundred in the last game and they won the series. So surprised not to see him because he brings the spinning option as well... He's a quality player. We were talking outside. He's very sure of what he wants to do."

Maxwell would be hoping to continue performing well in the BBL and in other T20 games, so that his place in Australia's T20I side at least is secure.



BBL 2019 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Glenn Maxwell
