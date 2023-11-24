India vs Australia 2023 Highlights: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in 1st T20I ft. Rinku Singh

India began preparation for the T20 World Cup 2024 in fine fashion, beating Australia in a last-ball thriller at Vizag on Thursday, November 23.

Josh Inglis' sensational hundred saw Australia post a mammoth 208/3 in their 20 overs. While it seemed to be a daunting target, Suryakumar Yadav's 80, coupled with handy cameos from Ishan Kishan and Rinku Singh were enough to see the hosts home in the end.

On that note, let's take a look at the three moments in the game that grabbed the attention of fans on social media:

#3 Jaiswal leaving Gaikwad stranded

India needed a solid start to make light work of their chase, but didn't quite get it due to a misunderstanding between openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Initially having called for a second run, Jaiswal bailed out at the last moment and Gaikwad just had no chance of getting back to his crease.

The right-hander had to depart for a diamond duck and Marcus Stoinis couldn't believe Australia's luck, laughing right in the face of a dejected Jaiswal.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav in his comfort zone

Having just been a part of an Indian team that lost the World Cup final four days ago, there was a lot of talk about Suryakumar Yadav and how his knock of 18(28) didn't give the Men in Blue the total they needed in that game.

With all the criticism around his ODI spot, SKY showed incredible mental strength to get back to his best in a format he has dominated. He scored 80 off just 42 balls, once again proving why he is arguably the best T20 batter in the world at the moment.

His iconic pick-up shot for a six over long leg just showed how comfortable he felt in the T20 format.

#1 Rinku Singh and last-ball drama

When Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed, the game looked sealed in India's favour. However, it got a bit too close for comfort as Australia stretched it to the final delivery with one run needed.

Sean Abbott then bowled a full delivery, which Rinku Singh deposited into the stands. Although the six didn't count as Abbott had overstepped, Rinku once again gave proof of how calm he was under pressure. India will hope that the southpaw continues this form and keeps winning games from such situations.