India vs Australia 2023 Highlights: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in 3rd T20I ft. Ruturaj Gaikwad

Australia ended up beating India in a last-ball thriller in Guwahati in the third T20I of the five-match series as they chased down a massive target of 223, thanks to a fantastic hundred from Glenn Maxwell. This was also the highest successful chase in T20Is against India.

An incredible hundred from Ruturaj Gaikwad propelled India to 222/3 in their 20 overs. While it seemed that the hosts had their noses in front for most of the chase, Maxwell's brilliance snatched victory from the jaws of defeat for the visitors.

On that note, let's take a look at the three moments in the game that grabbed the attention of fans on social media:

#3 Suryakumar Yadav's no-look six

Expand Tweet

Suryakumar Yadav has made a reputation as someone who can hit sixes both in front in the V as well as behind. The way he peppers the fine leg boundary is magnificent, and he provided yet another fascinating example on Tuesday.

Getting down on one knee, Suryakumar almost swept Nathan Ellis with disdain for a maximum, not even looking at where the ball had gone. Such was the confidence and a hint of swagger in that shot.

The no-look 'Supla shot' as he calls it, just mesmerized the fans. Even veteran Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin was just in awe of the shot.

#2 Ruturaj Gaikwad's carnage

Expand Tweet

After his first 21 balls, Ruturaj Gaikwad had scored just 21 runs and needed to get a move on. However, once SKY was dismissed, Gaikwad seemed to change gears with ease.

The opener began to find boundaries and sixes almost at will and exploded into an acceleration that was mind-boggling. He scored 123* off just 57 balls, including a staggering 30 runs off the final over bowled by Glenn Maxwell.

Gaikwad proved his doubters wrong and his acceleration was hailed by many on social media.

#1 Glenn Maxwell finishing in style

Expand Tweet

Glenn Maxwell had given away 30 runs in the only over he bowled in the first innings. The momentum was against Australia and they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals in the chase.

However, the explosive batter continued to chip away with fours and sixes and kept the required run rate in check. Maxwell did get some support from Matthew Wad other end, but he was the one who did the bulk of the damage.

Prasidh Krishna had an off day as he conceded a staggering 68 runs in his four overs. Despite bowling a brilliant 18th over, the Indian pacer couldn't handle his nerves in front of Maxwell's brilliance as the latter remained unbeaten on 104 off just 48 balls and won his team the game.

Click here to watch the highlights of the match.