India vs Australia, 2023 World Cup Final: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch history and ODI records

Either Team India or Australia will rewrite the history books when the two teams meet in the finals of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023. The much-awaited fixture is scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19.

After 45 days of continuous toil and incredible cricketing action, fans are going to get their new World champions. Both India and Australia have been two of the most consistent teams throughout the tournament and one can expect a blockbuster of a finale at the world's biggest cricket stadium.

India, in particular, have been flying high with their 100% record in the tournament, winning all ten of their previous games played so far. Having said that, the Men in Blue need to be on top of their game as they don't boast a great record while playing in Ahmedabad.

Having played 19 ODIs at the venue, India have won 11 games and lost eight matches, with a win percentage of 57.89.

Before the Narendra Modi Stadium plays host to the highly anticipated summit clash, here are some important stats and numbers you need to know from previous ODIs hosted by the venue.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad ODI records and stats

Although the bowlers with good lines and lengths fare decently, the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium helps the batters more.

With no indication of rain, the surface in Ahmedabad is likely to assist the batters, especially in the second innings of the match. While fast bowlers will generate some movement under the lights, it will get easier for the batters once the ball gets a few overs old.

Here are some vital stats you need to know from the previous ODIs hosted by the Narendra Modi Stadium:

Matches played: 30

Matches won by teams batting first: 15

Matches won by teams batting second: 15

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 152* - Devon Conway (NZ) vs. England, 2023

Best bowling figures: 4/12 - Prasidh Krishna (IND) vs. West Indies, 2022

Highest team total: 365/2 - South Africa vs. India, 2010

Lowest team total: 85/10 - Zimbabwe vs. West Indies, 2006

Highest successful run-chase: 325/5 - India vs. West Indies, 2002

Average first innings score in ODIs: 243

Average first innings score in 2023 ODI World Cup: 251

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch report

According to the reports, the pitch used in the encounter between India and Pakistan earlier in the tournament will be in play for the finals as well.

The Men in Blue had made short work of Pakistan’s 192-run target, chasing it down with seven wickets in hand and almost 20 overs to spare.

The upcoming fixture will be the fifth 2023 ODI World Cup game at the Narendra Modi Stadium, with the highest team total in the tournament being Australia's 286 (vs. ENG) at the venue.

Thus far in the 2023 World Cup, Ahmedabad's pitch has benefited spinners. While the pacers have claimed 35 wickets and spinners have bagged 22 wickets, it is the latter who have been extremely frugal, giving away just 4.89 runs per over.

The exact pitch report for the India vs Australia match will be telecasted live a few minutes before Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins walk out for the toss

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, last ODI match

Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller vs Afghanistan [Getty Images]

South Africa defeated Afghanistan in the previous ODI game hosted by the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It was the 42nd match of the 2023 ODI World Cup, where the Proteas recorded a five-wicket win to finish their league-stage campaign on a high.

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss. Azmatullah Omarzai's unbeaten 97-run knock helped Afghanistan reach 244 runs in 50 overs. For South Africa, Gerald Coetzee took four wickets for 44 runs in his quota of ten overs.

Chasing 245 for a win, South Africa lost five wickets, but Andile Phehlukwayo and Rassie van der Dussen's unbeaten 65-run sixth-wicket stand guided them home. While almost all of the South African batters got starts, Rassie top-scored with his brilliant 76*.

Fifteen wickets fell in the battle between South Africa and Afghanistan, with spinners taking seven of them. 15 sixes were hit in that game.