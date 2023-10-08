India vs Australia, 2023 World Cup: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Despite some nervy moments, Team India kicked off their ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign with a resounding win over Australia. It was Match 5 of the tournament and was played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.

Chasing 200 in the second innings, India were rocked early. They lost Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Shreyas Iyer early on in the innings, all of them out for a duck. India's score was 2/3 inside the first two overs.

The Aussie unit were on top of their game when Virat Kohli and KL Rahul stood at the crease. However, the two batters absorbed the pressure and batted remarkably well.

The two right-handers stood tall against a ferocious Aussie attack and overcame the situation with might and valour.

Kohli and Rahul were involved in a 165-run partnership, which all but put the game to bed. Kohli made 85, while Rahul remained unbeaten at 97 off 115 balls. Earlier, the Indian spinners weaved a web to restrict Australia to 199/10 in 49.3 overs.

Now that the highly entertaining clash is over, here's a look at the summary, award winners, scorecard, and top stats from the game.

Full list of award winners in the IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup match

KL made 97* off 115 vs AUS [Getty Images]

Ravindra Jadeja bowled a brilliant spell of 3/28 in the first over, while Virat Kohli played a masterful innings of 85 in 116 balls. However, the Man of the Match was given to none other than KL Rahul, who made a superb 97* off 115 balls.

Coming in to bat with India's score at 2/3, Rahul not only steadied the ship but also carried his bat to the end of the match and hit the winning six in style. He ended up just three runs short of a much-deserved century.

Man of the Match: KL Rahul (97* off 115 and 1 catch)

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup match scorecard

Australia's batting scorecard vs India [Sportskeeda]

It was a forgettable outing with the bat for Australia as none of their batters even reached the 50-run mark. Steve Smith (46) and David Warner (41) were their two highest run-getters on the day.

Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey, meanwhile, were dismissed on nought.

Indian bowlers, on the other hand, were right on the money. All the six bowlers used by Rohit Sharma accounted for at least one wicket. While Jadeja took a brilliant 3/28, Jasprit Bumrah (2/35) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/42) took two wickets each.

India's batting scorecard vs AUS [Sportskeeda]

For India, as many as three batters in the form of Rohit, Kishan, and Iyer, scored a duck. Rahul and Kohli were India's two highest run-getters.

While Kohli was caught at short mid-wicket for 85, Rahul remained not out on 97. Hardik Pandya also made 11 off the eight balls he faced.

Josh Hazlewood had a terrific outing with the ball as he bagged three wickets for 38 runs in his nine overs.

IND vs AUS, 2023 ODI World Cup match: Top records and stats from India vs Australia game

The match, which ended in a lop-sided manner, also saw a slew of records broken. Here's a list of some interesting stats from Match 6 of the 2023 ODI World Cup between IND and AUS:

India's six-wicket win on Sunday is the first instance of a team winning an ODI encounter after being three wickets down for two runs on the board. Kohli and Rahul were involved in a 165-run partnership. Their 165-run stand is now the highest-ever fourth-wicket partnership for India in ODI World Cup history. David Warner became the fastest player to complete 1,000 runs in ODI World Cups. Warner, who was playing his 19th innings on Sunday, has now surpassed Sachin Tendulkar and AB de Villiers on the list. Both Tendulkar and De Villiers took 20 innings to complete their 1,000 ODI World Cup runs. Virat Kohli becomes India's leading run-getter in all ICC white-ball matches. Kohli has now scored 2,785 runs in ICC white-ball matches and has surpassed Sachin Tendulkar on the list. Tendulkar scored 2,719 runs in 58 innings. Apart from this, Mitchell Starc also became the fastest bowler to complete 50 ODI World Cup wickets. He has taken just 19 innings to reach the milestone, six fewer innings than Lasith Malinga, who took 25 to reach his 50 wickets in the tournament.