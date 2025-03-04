India vs Australia, 2025 Champions Trophy: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

After 12 enthralling games in as many days, we are set for the ICC Champions Trophy semi-finals. The first of the two games will see an epic showdown between India and Australia. With Dubai being the "home" for India in the entire tournament, this much-awaited clash will also be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, March 4.

With three out of three wins, Rohit Sharma's India have been spotless so far. They topped the Group A and would be confident to run riot once again. Meanwhile, Australia, without their premier pacers, have managed to eke out qualification even though two of their matches were washed out.

Before the iconic India vs Australia rivalry recontinues, we take a look at a detailed preview of this fixture.

India vs Australia, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final Match Details

Match: India vs Australia, 1st Semi-final, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025

Date and Time: March 4 (Tuesday), 2:30 p.m. IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

India vs Australia, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal Pitch Report

Net Sessions - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

A fresh pitch has been curated for the India vs Australia semi-final clash. This means there might be something for the pacers initially, but given the dryness of the surface, expect spinners to rule the roost yet again.

India might be tempted to play four spinners once more. Australia, meanwhile, might look to partner Adam Zampa with another tweaker. Batting in the second innings could be easier.

India vs Australia, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal Weather Forecast

There are absolutely no signs for precipitation during the match hours in Dubai. Instead, the temperature is going to hover around 29 degrees Celsius, while the humidity level is just below 50. The second innings might just be a little cooler as compared to the afternoon.

India vs Australia Probable XIs

India

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav/Harshit Rana, and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Australia

Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshius, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, and Spencer Johnson.

India vs Australia, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal live streaming details and telecast channel list

India: Star Sports, Sports18 (TV), and JioHotstar (Live streaming)

England: Sky Sports

Australia: Amazon Prime Video

