India vs Australia 2020 | 2nd ODI, Rajkot: 3 reasons why India won

Published Jan 18, 2020

KL Rahul scored a blistering 80 to propel India to a huge total of 340 in the second ODI.

The Indian cricket team bounced back in stellar fashion and beat the Aussies by 36 runs in the second ODI. The 'Men in Blue' fired in all three departments of the game, to level the ODI series 1-1. We now go to Bangalore for the third and final ODI of the series.

After the Indian batsmen propelled the team to a above par total of 340 runs, the bowlers put the brakes on the Australian batsmen, to restrict them to a total of 304. It was a clinical performance by Kohli's men as the world's top-ranked ODI side showed their ability to bounce back in clinical fashion.

In this article, let us look at three reasons why the Indian team won the second ODI against the kangaroos.

#3. The Indian top order fires

Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli were involved in a 103 run partnership for the second wicket.

After a failed experiment with the batting order in the first ODI, India went back to their tried and tested 'Top Three' of Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli at the top of the order. And, it paid huge dividends for the home side.

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan got India off to a rousing start with a stand of 81 for the first wicket. After the departure of Rohit Sharma, Dhawan joined hands with skipper Kohli and the duo put on 103 runs for the second wicket to set the platform for the likes of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja to go after the Australian bowling.

While Rohit scored 42, Dhawan scored a whirlwind 96, and Kohli chipped in with a sedate 78 and propelled India to a huge total of 340.

