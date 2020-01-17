India vs Australia, 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score: Ball-by-ball, scorecard, and match updates

Vinay Chhabaria Preview Published Jan 17, 2020

Jan 17, 2020 IST

Can India bounce back?

After suffering a 10-wicket loss at the Wankhede Stadium, India will look to level the three-match series against Australia today. Virat Kohli and co. had an off day in Mumbai but they will have to bring their 'A' game to the table to stop the Aaron Finch-led side.

The second ODI between India and Australia will start at 1:30 PM IST at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

The Men in Blue have a dismal record at this venue, having lost both the ODIs they have played at the SCA Stadium. England had defeated them in a high-scoring match by 9 runs and later, South Africa overcame a challenge from the hosts by 18 runs.

India may make two changes to their playing XI for this match. Firstly, Manish Pandey might come in for the concussed Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul may lose his place to Kedar Jadhav to balance the batting order. Besides that, Shardul Thakur's spot would be in danger after his disappointing performance in the first game.

In the previous match, Virat Kohli's move to bat at number four had backfired as Shreyas Iyer could not play his natural game at the number five position. Australia gained momentum from thereon and the visitors eventually won the match by 10 wickets.

On the other hand, Australia will likely field the same playing XI as all the players played their role to perfection. Both the openers scored a century apiece while the fast bowlers also made vital contributions.

Squads

India

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant

Australia

Aaron Finch (c), D'Arcy Short, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Follow all the ball-by-ball updates during the match right here.